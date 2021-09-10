Reports of ‘active shooter’ prompt lockdown at US Air Force base in Ohio (VIDEO)

Security forces have responded to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base located just east of Dayton, Ohio. The base was put under lockdown as the servicemen were combing through the area.

“At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center” at the airbase, the 88th Air Base Wing said in a tweet on Thursday night, adding that “Security Forces are currently sweeping the building” and that “the base is on lockdown.”

At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available. — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021

Footage circulating online purported to capture a loudspeaker at the base warning servicemen the facility was being placed on lockdown, with one local resident claiming she could hear the alert from her apartment nearby, also sharing a brief clip.

Lockdown alert heard over loudspeakers at Wright Patterson Air Force. This comes after the base says a report of an active shooter at NASIC in area A. We are at gate 12A @dayton247nowpic.twitter.com/EISjRK0UAB — Adam Aaro (@Adam247Now) September 10, 2021

While officials have released few other details so far, base spokesman Bob Purtiman told local media the situation is still “evolving” and that authorities were still investigating the reports of a shooter.

Acknowledging the public concern caused by its initial announcement, the air base followed up with another tweet noting that its “first priority is to protect our people. All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action.”

We understand there are concerns and questions. Our first priority is to protect our people. All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action. — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021

Local police have reportedly joined the response, according to one journalist at the scene, who shared a photo of a cruiser headed toward Wright-Patterson. The same reporter, Sean Cudahy of a local CBS affiliate, noted that vehicles did not appear to be entering or leaving the facility, with some seen parked at its gates.

Dayton Police cruiser arrives at Wright Patt Gate 12A pic.twitter.com/GsrX0XqmGx — Sean Cudahy (@SCudahyWHIO) September 10, 2021

Wright State University, located less than 3 miles from the air base, also put out an alert on social media, urging students and staff to “stay clear” of certain areas on campus.

