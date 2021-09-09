‘Time to resist’: Republicans denounce Biden vax mandate as ‘absolutely unconstitutional,’ claim he has ‘ZERO’ authority to do it

US President Joe Biden’s just-announced plan to force Covid-19 vaccinations by having federal regulators mandate it for businesses under threat of fines is already being denounced as illegal by critics, who are urging resistance.

As part of a six-prong “Path out of the Pandemic” first announced by the White House on Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Department of Labor will enact a rule mandating vaccinations for businesses with 100 or more employees. Biden is also requiring all federal employees and anyone contracting with the government – over 2.5 million people – to be vaccinated, or else.

Also on rt.com 100 million Americans affected: Biden to mandate ALL EMPLOYERS with over 100 workers to require Covid jab or weekly tests

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle described the tactic as “the ultimate work-around” for the government to require vaccinations. Republican lawmakers and pundits, however, immediately denounced it as “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” with some urging private companies to resist and rebel.

“This is absolutely unconstitutional,” tweeted Representative Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky). “OSHA has no more authority to enforce this (there’s no statutory authorization) than CDC had to issue the eviction moratorium. Which is to say they both have ZERO authority to do these things. Congress makes the laws in a constitutional republic.”

OSHA has no more authority to enforce this (there’s no statutory authorization) than CDC had to issue the eviction moratorium. Which is to say they both have ZERO authority to do these things. Congress makes the laws in a constitutional republic. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

“Those businesses should openly rebel against any such rule,” said his colleague Chip Roy (R-Texas).

Those businesses should openly rebel against any such rule. https://t.co/v52ZNgTrGh — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 9, 2021

Commenting on the mandate for federal workers, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington) argued the “authoritarian Biden-Harris administration” is ignoring science and “using fear, control, and mandates” to undermine confidence in vaccines.

🚨 READ @cathymcmorris’s statement on @POTUS forcing all federal workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. ↓ pic.twitter.com/BKCWH24qbK — Energy & Commerce GOP (@HouseCommerce) September 9, 2021

“He’s demented,” tweeted Blake Masters, a GOP candidate for the US Senate in Arizona, calling the mandate “a wildly disproportionate response… just about power and control.”

Let’s just be honest about what's going on. A huge proportion of this country has chosen to be vaccinated.And now a tyrannical public health and administrative bureaucracy has decided to punish anyone who won't comply. — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) September 9, 2021

Tennessee Republican Robby Starbuck, who is running for Congress in 2022, said it was “time to resist,” and urged GOP legislators, mayors, governors and attorneys general to do so. “Biden’s overreach cannot go unchecked. Now is the time to fight for our voters, freedoms and America,” he tweeted.

Republican legislators: It’s time to resist. Republican Governors: It’s time to resist. Republican Mayors: It’s time to resist. Republican AG’s: It’s time to resist.Biden’s overreach cannot go unchecked. Now is the time to fight for our voters, freedoms and America. Do it. 🇺🇸 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 9, 2021

“This isn't a fight against vaccines. This is a fight for whether we have America, or we don't,” tweeted conservative pundit Tony Katz.

This isn't a fight against vaccines. This is a fight for whether we have America, or we don't. — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) September 9, 2021

Pundit Candace Owens engaged in a flight of fancy, wondering what would happen if all federal employees “refused to play ball with Dictator Biden” and went on strike. Much of the federal bureaucracy, however, is sympathetic to the Democrats.

What would happen if all 2.1 million federal employers refused to play ball with Dictator Biden and did not get the vaccine? Can our government afford to lose 2.1 million workers in one day? Can our government afford a union strike? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 9, 2021

Biden campaigned in 2020 on a promise to “shut down the virus” and imposed a mask mandate immediately upon taking office, only for the US to experience a surge of cases over the summer, attributed to the Delta variant of Covid-19. His new plan doubles down on masking, testing and vaccination requirements. According to the White House, its goal is to “reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by using regulatory powers and other actions to substantially increase the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements” that will “become dominant in the workplace.”

Also on rt.com United Airlines to put employees granted Covid-19 vaccine exemptions on unpaid leave and fire workers who refuse the jab

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!