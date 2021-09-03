Joe Rogan tests negative for Covid-19 after media storm over medication he used

After major media outlets mocked him for taking ‘horse dewormer’ medication, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has triggered the naysayers again, posting photo proof that he no longer has coronavirus.

“Tested negative today,” Rogan announced Friday on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of a test device showing the absence of SARS-CoV2, the official name of the novel coronavirus.

The host of Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, known for his UFC commentary and interviews with a wide variety of guests, sent the corporate media into a frenzy on Wednesday – not so much for saying he tested positive for the virus, but for posting all the medication he used to get over it.

“So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row, and here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great,” Rogan said.

The mention of ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning drug widely used around the world to treat parasitic infections, was particularly triggering, since no official medical body has fully approved its use to treat Covid-19. Some news articles and internet trolls alike denounced Rogan for using ‘horse dewormer’.

National Public Radio (NPR), for example, described Rogan as someone “who has dismissed Covid vaccines” and took “unproven treatments,” calling ivermectin “a deworming drug for cows that the FDA warns people should not ingest.” This drew backlash from Rogan's fans.

The response by the corporate media to Rogan’s initial announcement prompted a number of critical takes. Novelist Walter Kirn quipped that Rogan committed the “unpardonable crime of recovering rather quickly from Covid.”

Actor Matthew Marsden said the reaction to Rogan’s experience “exposed the increasingly nasty and irrational side of people on social media” and ended the “charade about them saying this is all…about the well-being of others.”

Rogan has drawn establishment ire by arguing that young and healthy people may not need Covid vaccines and no one should be forced to take them. He has called the vaccines safe and encouraged people to take them voluntarily, but has opposed mandates, pushed by many state and local authorities around the US with the tacit approval of the federal government.

