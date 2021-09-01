Joe Rogan reveals he contracted Covid-19, lists medicines he claims made him ‘feel great’ in 3 days

Influential podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has sparked outrage yet again by commenting on Covid-19, this time saying he contracted the virus, but only faced “one bad day” after taking a bunch of meds, such as ivermectin.

Rogan announced on Wednesday the cancellation of an upcoming comedy show and explained in an Instagram video his recent experience with Covid-19.

After feeling “very weary,” Rogan said he was isolated from his family and later got a Covid test, which came up positive.

“So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it: all kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pack, prednisone – everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row, and here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great,” Rogan said.

The podcaster doesn’t seem too affected by the virus, as he has simply bumped his Nashville, Tennessee comedy show to the end of October and claims he faced only one bad day when he was sick.

“I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I feel pretty f***ing good. That’s the good news,” he said.

Rogan has stirred up controversy when touching on Covid-19 in the past, as he’s criticized vaccines being mandated and promoted inoculation being a private choice for individuals.

Rogan promoting medicine that is not specifically recommended to combat Covid-19 – including Ivermectin, which critics like to point out is a horse dewormer – has triggered a social media outrage once again. Some claimed the “anti-vaxxer” star was feeding vaccine hesitation and perhaps promoting medical treatments that don’t actually work. Rogan’s promotion of Ivermectin became a specific point of focus for critics, and it curiously trended on Twitter above the comedian’s actual name.

Joe Rogan got Covid and decided to take Ivermectin Jfc Stop taking horse dewormer and get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S4fkgnNf3R — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) September 1, 2021

Joe Rogan took a bunch of nonsense medicine alongside a bunch of real medicine for COVID and will be fine because he has infinite moneyBut his example will convince more dumb people to just take horse paste https://t.co/ZI34pVU6XO — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) September 1, 2021

Others were more supportive of Rogan being honest about his experience, regardless of potential criticism.

.@JoeRogan hasn't spent the past 18 months living in fear (of what is for most people a mild cold), he didn't rush to take the experimental vax, he got the virus, he took ordinary medicine, it felt like a mild cold, now he's fine.Sounds like Joe was right! https://t.co/RlOev6gObd — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 1, 2021

Joe Rogan is back from the Rona — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 1, 2021

BREAKING: Healthy Joe Rogan tested positive for Covid & is about to make authoritarians big mad with his quick recovery regimen pic.twitter.com/2hzLxIBRjy — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 1, 2021

Rogan thanked “modern medicine” for helping in his recent recovery, though did not promote Covid-19 vaccines as some critics would have hoped. He also did not disclose whether or not he had been vaccinated before his positive test.

“Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily,” he said.

Rogan previously caused controversy when he said young and healthy people likely don’t need Covid-19 vaccines, a stand health officials were quick to push back on. Rogan, however, also referred to vaccines as “safe” and said he “encourages many people to take them.”

The comedian recently announced his intention to refund money to ticket buyers to his upcoming Madison Square Garden show in New York City who don’t want to get vaccinated. The venue will require vaccinations due to an order from Mayor Bill De Blasio.

“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f***ing stupid comedy show,” Rogan said.

