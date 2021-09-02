IBT rips into Rose McGowan-Oprah row with headline saying ‘actress’ is MUCH POORER than celebrity host she called ‘fake’
“Rose McGowan vs. Oprah Net Worth: Actress's Fortune Only 0.12% Of Host’s Wealth,” reads the headline of a story by the International Business Times, published on Wednesday.
"McGowan is an activist who has been speaking out against sexual abuse for years, but Oprah has a gazillion dollars, k?" https://t.co/b671bys3XVpic.twitter.com/DHBElgk9zF— Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) September 2, 2021
McGowan shared the headline on Thursday and accused the publication of attempting to protect Winfrey and negate McGowan’s opinion by placing implied value on the discrepancy in income.
“According to @IBTimes nothing a non-billionaire says is valid. Lizards support Lizards,” McGowan tweeted.
According to @IBTimes nothing a non-billionaire says is valid. Lizards support Lizards. 🦎#Oprahpic.twitter.com/MXNwvNZeBU— Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 2, 2021
McGowan also posted a video to social media addressing the headline. The ‘Scream’ actress blasted the publication as “paid off schills and monsters.”
Lizards protect lizards. Lizards at @IBTimes protecting @Oprah cod I’m not a billionaire pic.twitter.com/6QMl0XKgho— Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 2, 2021
IBT’s article comparing the net worth of billionaire media mogul Winfrey to actress and author McGowan mostly contains generic information. But many users were quick to point out in McGowan’s defense that the facts presented appear to paint the actress in a comparatively negative light.
After briefly mentioning her work in front of the camera and the praise she has received for her work on behalf of abuse victims, IBT makes sure to mention that McGowan “was reportedly paid $130,000” as a settlement in a case against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison this year and is facing more charges after multiple scathing reports detailed allegations of years of sexual harassment and assault, many of them from actresses, including McGowan.
In IBT’s article, they transition from McGowan’s Weinstein lawsuit to Winfrey by saying, “one the other hand, Winfrey … has built an empire and reportedly earns about $300 million a year.”Also on rt.com ‘Hiring for spin doctors in Afghanistan!’: Rose McGowan tears into US embassy’s untimely PR job vacancy, posted amid evacuation
McGowan said in her video response that the settlement was a way to avoid signing a nondisclosure agreement with the former producer. This, she added, led to Weinstein “terrorizing” her for years.
“Thanks for adding to it,” she said to IBT.
McGowan has been gaining attention this week for her repeated criticisms of Winfrey, an outspoken liberal and supposed #MeToo supporter who has had controversial relationships to not only Weinstein, but also music producer Russell Simmons, who has also faced numerous accusations of sexual misconduct.
I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizardpic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0— Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 29, 2021
Many social media users were equally taken aback by the focus on wealth as a way to cover McGowan’s criticisms of Winfrey, as well as the depiction of McGowan.
“I’m not really an ‘eat the rich’ kind of person but this makes an excellent case for the practice,” one Twitter user commented.
They trying to pretend that Weinstein went to prison for jaywalking or somethin smh— Rabbit Foo Foo 🥕 (@Rabbit_FooFoo) September 2, 2021
