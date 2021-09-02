 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

FAA investigating Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic over flight ‘deviation,’ grounding SpaceShipTwo aircraft

2 Sep, 2021 19:02
Get short URL
FAA investigating Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic over flight ‘deviation,’ grounding SpaceShipTwo aircraft
FILE PHOTO: Richard Branson poses on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. © REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has barred billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo aircraft until the agency concludes an investigation into its flight last month.

The government agency’s investigation concerns a deviation in the descent of a Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried Branson and others to the edge of space on July 11. 

During Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed test space flight, security alerts lit up in the cockpit forcing the aircraft to change course for a brief period of time. The issue led to a shaky landing at the Spaceport America launch site leased by the company in New Mexico.

The FAA investigation into this deviation is “ongoing.” Issues with the flight were first reported by the New Yorker, but Virgin Galactic has blasted that report and the notion that they put Branson or the five others on board – including two pilots –in any danger. 

Also on rt.com Russia invites Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson to launch of rocket taking crew to record first feature-film shot in space

“We dispute the descriptions and conclusions of the New Yorker article,” the company said in a statement to AFP.

High altitude winds were behind the deviation, the company claims, and their pilots responded appropriately to the situation. 

“Although the final path deviated from our original plan, it was an intentional and controlled flight path,” they said. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies