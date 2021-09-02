FAA investigating Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic over flight ‘deviation,’ grounding SpaceShipTwo aircraft
The government agency’s investigation concerns a deviation in the descent of a Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried Branson and others to the edge of space on July 11.
During Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed test space flight, security alerts lit up in the cockpit forcing the aircraft to change course for a brief period of time. The issue led to a shaky landing at the Spaceport America launch site leased by the company in New Mexico.
The FAA investigation into this deviation is “ongoing.” Issues with the flight were first reported by the New Yorker, but Virgin Galactic has blasted that report and the notion that they put Branson or the five others on board – including two pilots –in any danger.Also on rt.com Russia invites Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson to launch of rocket taking crew to record first feature-film shot in space
“We dispute the descriptions and conclusions of the New Yorker article,” the company said in a statement to AFP.
High altitude winds were behind the deviation, the company claims, and their pilots responded appropriately to the situation.
“Although the final path deviated from our original plan, it was an intentional and controlled flight path,” they said.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.