US military says it carried out drone strike targeting ISIS-K member in eastern Afghanistan
28 Aug, 2021 01:41
The Pentagon has said it launched a drone strike to take out an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) member, believed to be involved in organizing the attack at the Kabul airport, that killed 13 US servicemen.
The retaliatory strike was carried out early Saturday morning, and was reported a success, resulting in no civilian casualties.
"Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," US Central Command said in a statement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
