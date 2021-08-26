Pentagon confirms multiple US troops have been killed in attack on Kabul airport
The agency has not specified the number of deaths, adding that several more Americans have been injured.
Statement on this morning's attack at #HKIA: pic.twitter.com/Qb1DIAJQJU— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
The US Ambassador to Kabul has confirmed to local staff that four US Marines were killed in the explosions and three wounded, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official with knowledge of the briefing. Another official confirmed “at least three” Americans were injured.Also on rt.com Dozens killed & injured, including Americans, after Pentagon confirms 2 EXPLOSIONS outside Kabul airport
The casualties resulted from a “complex attack” that also killed a number of Afghan civilians, according to the Pentagon. The explosions – believed to have resulted from one suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate and one vehicle bomb near the Baron Hotel – left a total of 13 people dead, a Taliban spokesperson has confirmed.
