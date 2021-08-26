Pentagon confirms multiple US troops have been killed in attack on Kabul airport

US Department of Defense has confirmed that several US troops were among those killed in Thursday’s attack on the Kabul airport in a statement released by press secretary John Kirby.

The agency has not specified the number of deaths, adding that several more Americans have been injured.

The US Ambassador to Kabul has confirmed to local staff that four US Marines were killed in the explosions and three wounded, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official with knowledge of the briefing. Another official confirmed “at least three” Americans were injured.

The casualties resulted from a “complex attack” that also killed a number of Afghan civilians, according to the Pentagon. The explosions – believed to have resulted from one suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate and one vehicle bomb near the Baron Hotel – left a total of 13 people dead, a Taliban spokesperson has confirmed.

