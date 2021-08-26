Pentagon confirms EXPLOSION outside airport in Afghanistan's capital
US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion in a tweet, saying more details are to come.
We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
Images released from the area have shown bloodied Afghans rushing injured parties in wheelbarrows.
#Kabul Explosion outside Airport. pic.twitter.com/HdY9ZrP4jd— Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) August 26, 2021
Reuters cited an unnamed US official claiming that initial reports suggest the blast is believed to be caused by a suicide bomber. Up to three US troops may have been injured as well. A Taliban spokesman also told Reuters that the attack killed at least 13 people outside the airport, including children, and injured many others. Taliban guards were among those who were hurt by the blast, the official said.
Confirmation of the explosion follows officials warning that the airport could be a potential target for an attack as thousands have journeyed their in an effort to catch an evacuation flight.
"The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan - which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well - every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and Allied forces and innocent civilians," US President Joe Biden warned this week.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.