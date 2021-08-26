Pentagon confirms EXPLOSION outside airport in Afghanistan's capital

At least 13 people, including children, have reportedly been killed in an apparent suicide attack outside the Kabul airport on Thursday. Multiple media reports suggest that US troops may have been injured as well.

US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion in a tweet, saying more details are to come.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Images released from the area have shown bloodied Afghans rushing injured parties in wheelbarrows.

Reuters cited an unnamed US official claiming that initial reports suggest the blast is believed to be caused by a suicide bomber. Up to three US troops may have been injured as well. A Taliban spokesman also told Reuters that the attack killed at least 13 people outside the airport, including children, and injured many others. Taliban guards were among those who were hurt by the blast, the official said.

Confirmation of the explosion follows officials warning that the airport could be a potential target for an attack as thousands have journeyed their in an effort to catch an evacuation flight.

"The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan - which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well - every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and Allied forces and innocent civilians," US President Joe Biden warned this week.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW