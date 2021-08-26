France ‘will not back down’ from sanctioning unvaccinated care-workers; Covid boosters to be offered to elderly from September
Speaking to French media outlet RTL on Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex clarified the dates for the next phase of the country’s vaccination campaign, which is poised to launch next month for “the most vulnerable members” of the public.
The drive will start with members of the population aged 65 and over from the beginning of September. Eligible senior citizens must have received their second dose over six months ago. Care-home residents will be next in line to receive a third shot from September 12-13.
Castex’s announcement comes after France’s medical watchdog ruled on Tuesday in favor of administering a booster shot to those at a greater risk of more severe symptoms of the coronavirus. The prime minister defended the move, stating that people are “eight times less likely to be contaminated, eleven times less [likely] to go to the hospital” if vaccinated against Covid-19.Also on rt.com Protesters pour into Paris as resistance to Macron’s ‘health pass’ spawns array of unauthorized street cafes (VIDEOS)
Despite weeks of protests across the country against the implementation of a Covid ‘health pass’ and mandatory vaccination for workers in certain sectors, Castex stood firm, saying the government “will not back down” and will impose sanctions against caregivers who are unvaccinated past the September 15 deadline.
Serbia and Hungary rolled out booster shots to their populations earlier this month, while Israel began offering a third shot to people over 60 at the end of July, and has been rapidly reducing the eligible age throughout August.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated on Monday that high-income countries should pause the offer of third Covid shots, saying that the vaccines should instead be prioritized for countries that have vaccinated only 1 to 2% of their population.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.