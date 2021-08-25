Ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone claims he was banned from ex-campaign spokesman Jason Miller’s social network Gettr

Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, claimed on Wednesday to have been banned from Gettr – a conservative social network created by Jason Miller, another former Trump adviser and campaign spokesman.

Stone published a screenshot of his suspended account to rival platform Gab, showing that he had been banned from Gettr for breaking unspecified terms and conditions.

“If you were under the illusion that the new social media website GETTR set up by Mueller informant Steve Bannon and his criminal confederate Jason Miller does not engage in censorship perhaps you can explain why they just suspended my account,” Stone declared, before taking several other shots at both Bannon and Miller.

In another post, Stone complained that Gettr was “allowing multiple Roger Stone imitators to continue posting,” and said Bannon and “buttboi” Miller would soon “sleep with the fishes, figuratively speaking of course” – though he did not elaborate.

Gab also took the opportunity to throw shots at its competitor, which it has accused of not being focused enough on free speech.

“Did Gettr’s Big Tech-like censorship AI ban Roger Stone for ‘hate speech,’ which they do not allow in their Big Tech-like Terms of Service, while claiming to be a ‘free speech’ platform?” Gab asked in a statement.

Gettr was launched by Miller in July as a conservative alternative to the social network Twitter, which had permanently suspended Trump in January.

Following its launch, the site – which is financially backed by exiled Chinese billionaire and Bannon ally Guo Wengui – experienced several problems, including a hack which exposed the details of nearly 100,000 users. The hack also led to the accounts of some of Gettr’s highest-profile users, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Miller himself, being changed to read “Free Palestine.”

Stone has had a long-running feud with Bannon, despite both men having worked for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Bannon testified against Stone in court in 2019 after the latter was charged with witness tampering, making false statements, and other crimes as part of the Mueller investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone was found guilty but later pardoned by Trump.

After Bannon was arrested in August 2020 on unrelated charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, Stone publicly commented that “karma is a b**ch.” Like Stone, Bannon was also pardoned by Trump, though before his trial date.

In June, Stone told InfoWars that he thought Trump had been “blackmailed” to pardon Bannon.

