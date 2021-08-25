Russian Army unveils electric recon vehicle with solar batteries and drone landing pad (PHOTOS)

The Russian Defense Ministry has unveiled its first multipurpose electric car that assists in reconnaissance and drone missions and is equipped with a solar battery.

The ‘ERA’ vehicle was unveiled at the ARMY-2021 arms expo outside Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) said the vehicle stands out from other Russian models due to its multipurpose role.

Capable of going as fast as 80km/h (50mph), the car can be used for a wide array of missions, ranging from reconnaissance to delivery of medical equipment and other vital supplies.

The ERA is designed to move silently and traverse rough terrain. It is fitted with protection against explosions, floodlights, a drone landing pad, and a solar battery. The vehicle was tested out during a military drill last month, the MoD said.

It is not the first time that Russia’s defense industry presented an electric car. In 2018, the famed Kalashnikov company rolled out its OVUM vehicle for the Moscow traffic police. A year later, the firearms maker unveiled the UV-4 car intended to be used as a taxi cab.

The Era military-industrial hub, which designed the new car, earlier showed a new surveillance drone with an unusual spherical frame that protects it from collisions.

