AK-47 maker Kalashnikov shows off electric ‘Batmobile’ (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Russia’s renowned arms maker Kalashnikov has unveiled a nextgen electric car, which the media is already comparing to the Batmobile, because of its black coloring and no-nonsense design.

Running on a 68-horsepower electric engine, the vehicle, called OVUM, can reach a top speed of up to 80 kph. Its improved capacious battery allows it to cover a distance of 150 kilometers without recharging.

Kalashnikov sees OVUM as a car for an urban environment, which explains its compact size. The electromobile weighs just 650 kg, is 3.4 meters long and 1.5 meters wide.

Safety is also an important feature, with the manufacturer underlining the e-car’s “low fire and explosion hazard in the event of an accident.”

As for the design, it’s really easy to imagine Batman behind the wheel as OVUM has a lot in common with the means of transportation used by the latest iterations of the superhero in the “Batman v Superman” movie and the “Arkham Knight” videogame.

OVUM is also produced in a black-and-yellow UV-4 version to be used by taxi and car-sharing companies.

Previously, Kalashnikov also created an electric car for the Moscow police. It had three wheels, a more streamlined body and had no side doors.

Also on rt.com ‘Eat it, Elon’: Internet greets Kalashnikov electric supercar with love & hate for old-school looks

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!