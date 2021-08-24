 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Frustrated Alex Jones calls Donald Trump a ‘dumbass’ after he recommends taking Covid vaccines

24 Aug, 2021 18:23
Get short URL
Frustrated Alex Jones calls Donald Trump a ‘dumbass’ after he recommends taking Covid vaccines
InfoWars host Alex Jones greets supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland ©  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
InfoWars founder and notorious controversialist Alex Jones blasted former President Donald Trump for recommending supporters get the Covid-19 vaccine at an Alabama rally.

Trump promoted vaccinations to a crowd in the city of Cullman and was met with boos. 

“Now, that’s OK. That’s all right. You got your freedoms,” Trump said in response. “But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. OK? I’ll call up Alabama and say, ‘Hey, you know what?’ But it is working.” 

Jones was among those displeased with the former president’s latest vaccine endorsement. In a recent taping of his InfoWars show, Jones suggested Trump – once a regular guest – could be a “dumbass.” 

“Shame on you, Trump. Seriously. Hey, if you don’t have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s OK,” Jones said. “At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you.”

He went on to say that “maybe” Trump is “not that bright” and “actually a dumbass.”

Jones was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal supporters when the reality television host and real estate mogul announced his intention to enter the world of politics. Jones has since become more critical of Trump, but remained a supporter. Both men have been banned from major social media platforms and accused of spreading misinformation. 

Also on rt.com InfoWars host Owen Shroyer charged over Capitol riot

During Jones’ broadcast covering Trump’s recent rally, he accused the former president of working towards the same goals as CNN, a network Trump regularly criticizes.

“CNN snaps their fingers. [CNN President] Jeff Zucker snaps his fingers, and Trump clicks his heels and hops up there at attention and says, ‘How high do you want me to jump, boss?’” he said. 

Jones has been critical of the Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting potential booster shots as something that will become a common occurrence and claiming the vaccines were not designed to work.

“It’s called rope-a-dope,” he said. 

Health officials have suggested booster shots will likely be needed for all available vaccines in the winter, as Covid cases continue to rise across the US and vaccine rates continue to lag in some areas.

Jones has been accused of being one of the conservative figures who instigated the January 6 Capitol riot, though reports suggest no evidence has been found of direct involvement from coordinated sources such as Jones. He was at a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally preceding the riot, and InfoWars host Owen Shroyer was charged on Friday in connection with the riot. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies