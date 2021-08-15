US Embassy warns Americans in Kabul to take shelter, says airport reportedly UNDER FIRE amid hasty evacuation of western missions

The US Embassy in Kabul has warned Americans heading for the city’s airport to shelter in place instead, stating that the airport was “taking fire.” The airport is packed with foreign workers hurrying out of Afghanistan.

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the airport,” read a security alert from the embassy on Sunday. “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place.”

State Dept warning US citizens not to come to Kabul airport (presently taking fire), Acting US Amb has just fled the embassy. It’s a debacle. pic.twitter.com/qux9etS3jO — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 15, 2021

The embassy had for days been urging Americans in Afghanistan to leave the country, offering them assistance in purchasing plane tickets out. As the Taliban encircled the Afghan capital on Sunday, helicopters ferried embassy staff to the airport, where the US’ diplomatic mission would be rehoused.

American CH-47s over Kabul now, doing shuttle runs between US embassy and airport. pic.twitter.com/jMOcchjT2Y — Kern Hendricks (@kernhendricks) August 15, 2021

The evacuation took place under the protection of thousands of American troops, ordered in by President Joe Biden as the Taliban advanced faster than the US could get its staff out.

Also on rt.com ‘Manifestly not Saigon’? WATCH US helicopters evacuate Kabul embassy as Blinken defiantly rejects Vietnam pullout comparisons

Several other nations have also moved their diplomatic corps to the airport, including France, which relocated on Sunday evening.

For any Americans who failed to make it to the airport already, the future is uncertain. An alternately-worded alert seen by reporters states that “The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately.” Americans are warned: “Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time."

Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul today. Mass exodus. These are the lucky ones. I'm told, we don't want to go but we have no choice, we need to survive and so do our children #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/YeWVWLRDMe — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 14, 2021

“The [US] ambassador has now left the embassy compound and is at the airport, along with the American flag,” CBS News’ David Martin reported around the time of the alert. However, Martin noted that some Americans remain left behind. With the airport their only lifeline to the outside world, and with the Embassy telling them not to travel to the airport, their route out remains unclear.

Also on rt.com With Kabul about to surrender to Taliban, NATO & US talk of ‘finding political solution’ & of women’s rights in Afghanistan

US troops are reportedly on the ground keeping the airport open.

Kabul’s airport is incredibly busy right now, number of C-17s on the ground. Other transport aircraft coming and leaving regularly. pic.twitter.com/xpiTk3tmnI — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 15, 2021

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sunday evening that he had been in touch with alliance leaders, and that NATO was “helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!