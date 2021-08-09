‘No Nazi pass!’: New Yorkers gather outside city hall to protest mayor’s Covid-19 vaccine-cert order (VIDEOS)

Protesters gathered outside New York City Hall on Monday to make clear their objections to a recently announced mandate from Mayor Bill De Blasio requiring proof of a Covid-19 vaccination to enter a restaurant or gym.

The demonstrators marched outside City Hall and chanted slogans such as, “No Nazi pass!” and “USA!”, to protest De Blasio’s directive, which is to start being enforced next month.

“No Nazi pass!” chants in New York at today’s protest against the vaccine pass at City Hall #NYC#NewYorkpic.twitter.com/hSNuHLYjLQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 9, 2021

HAPPENING NOW - Protesters chanting "USA, USA, USA" as they gather outside New York City Hall to protest against the new vaccine mandate for entering restaurants, gyms, etc.pic.twitter.com/7VZMX6RHNd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2021

The mandate will require New Yorkers to have proof of vaccination – which can be done through a city app – if they want to enter a restaurant, gym, or certain public indoor venues. The announcement has been met with aggressive pushback from some activists.

On Saturday, protesters displayed signs blasting De Blasio’s controversial leadership as mayor – this will be his final term in office. One large canvas even depicted the Democrat mayor holding the severed head of the Statue of Liberty.

A banner is unfurled depicting NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holding a severed head of Lady Liberty outside of City Hall #NYC#NewYorkpic.twitter.com/oFQtu3CbjT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 9, 2021

Some counter-protesters arrived to call out the demonstrators during Monday’s action, including one who arrived with a fake giant check from liberal billionaire activist George Soros, using a bullhorn to tell the crowd, “you’re all a bunch of dumb, f**king idiots … take the Soros money!”

A counter-protester is out as well, carrying a large fake George Soros check at today’s protest outside City Hall #NYC#NewYorkpic.twitter.com/IzrCPuW1Q0 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 9, 2021

Mask and vaccine mandates have been increasingly protested elsewhere in the world in recent weeks, with thousands taking to the streets of Paris and other French cities last week to object to a national coronavirus ‘health pass’ to get into certain public venues. A BBC building in West London was also stormed on Monday by protesters demonstrating against the British government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also against vaccination passports.

De Blasio has defended his own program, dubbed the Key to NYC Pass, as “what’s going to turn the tide” and increase vaccination rates in the city.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has not indicated such a mandate could go statewide, but he has encouraged businesses to require proof of vaccination from their customers.

“I am asking them, and suggesting to them, go to vaccine-only admission,” he said.

