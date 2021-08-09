 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No Nazi pass!’: New Yorkers gather outside city hall to protest mayor’s Covid-19 vaccine-cert order (VIDEOS)

9 Aug, 2021 19:17
FILE PHOTO: People gather during an anti-vaccine demonstration, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Central Park, New York City on July 24, 2021 ©  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Protesters gathered outside New York City Hall on Monday to make clear their objections to a recently announced mandate from Mayor Bill De Blasio requiring proof of a Covid-19 vaccination to enter a restaurant or gym.

The demonstrators marched outside City Hall and chanted slogans such as, “No Nazi pass!” and “USA!”, to protest De Blasio’s directive, which is to start being enforced next month. 

The mandate will require New Yorkers to have proof of vaccination – which can be done through a city app – if they want to enter a restaurant, gym, or certain public indoor venues. The announcement has been met with aggressive pushback from some activists. 

On Saturday, protesters displayed signs blasting De Blasio’s controversial leadership as mayor – this will be his final term in office. One large canvas even depicted the Democrat mayor holding the severed head of the Statue of Liberty. 

Some counter-protesters arrived to call out the demonstrators during Monday’s action, including one who arrived with a fake giant check from liberal billionaire activist George Soros, using a bullhorn to tell the crowd, “you’re all a bunch of dumb, f**king idiots … take the Soros money!”

Mask and vaccine mandates have been increasingly protested elsewhere in the world in recent weeks, with thousands taking to the streets of Paris and other French cities last week to object to a national coronavirus ‘health pass’ to get into certain public venues. A BBC building in West London was also stormed on Monday by protesters demonstrating against the British government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also against vaccination passports.

De Blasio has defended his own program, dubbed the Key to NYC Pass, as “what’s going to turn the tide” and increase vaccination rates in the city. 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has not indicated such a mandate could go statewide, but he has encouraged businesses to require proof of vaccination from their customers.

“I am asking them, and suggesting to them, go to vaccine-only admission,” he said.

