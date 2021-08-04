Nashville police release graphic body cam videos after officers shoot & kill gunman who wounded 3 co-workers

Police in Nashville, Tennessee have released chilling footage of several officers fatally shooting a gunman who wounded three of his co-workers. Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to calls of a workplace shooting at a warehouse on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified by police as Antonio King, was seen on surveillance footage entering his workplace armed with a handgun. He wounded three individuals before fleeing the building. His victims were identified by local media as a 46-year-old security guard who was in critical condition, a 66-year-old security guard who was in stable condition, and a 54-year-old manager at the warehouse who was discharged from the hospital after being treated for less serious injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted an armed man matching the suspect’s description at a nearby intersection.

A body camera belonging to officer Dylan Ramos documented the tense pursuit.

King can be seen walking down the street as Ramos and his colleagues, with weapons drawn, approach him. The suspect then turns and faces the officers.

“Do not move. Drop the weapon! Drop the weapon! Drop it now!” Ramos yells.

The 22-year-old suspect hesitates before turning his back on the police and walking away. After a few moments, King once again turns towards Ramos. He gestures and then points at the officers with what appears to be a weapon in his right hand.

“Drop the weapon!” Ramos repeats, before opening fire on King. Around a dozen shots ring out as the officer shouts “do not move!”

The suspect collapses. He briefly lifts his head up before his body begins to convulse. Ramos and his colleagues then rush to the suspect and cuff him. The suspect struggles with police as they try to subdue him. King was then taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Nashville Police also released body cam video from officer Cherell Kinchloe, who also responded to the shooting.

Authorities believe King acted alone and a SWAT team was mobilized to clear out the warehouse where the suspect worked. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident because it involves a police shooting.

