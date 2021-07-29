Biden orders mandatory Covid vaccines or tests for all federal employees, plus masks for workers and visitors

US President Joe Biden has announced that all federal workers and visitors to federal buildings will have to wear masks indoors. Biden also revealed that these employees will need Covid shots or regular tests.

Biden announced the mask order on Thursday, four days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dramatically reversed its earlier guidance and recommended that vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike mask up indoors in certain areas.

In his announcement on Thursday, Biden also stated that federal employees who opt not to get vaccinated will be subject to twice-weekly testing, and be subject to restrictions on official travel. He has also asked the Defense Department to look into mandatory vaccination for members of the military, and said that federal contractors will need to prove their vaccination status to “do business with the federal government.”

Biden pinned the US’ rising number of Covid-19 cases on the “failure of the minority to get vaccinated.”

However, the CDC’s new mask guidance was made in light of so-called “breakthrough” infections, or cases of Covid-19 among the vaccinated, as well as unpublished data that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said this week shows the vaccinated can carry as high a viral load as the unvaccinated.

