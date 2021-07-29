 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Now it’s official: NPR allows its reporters to join BLM and LGBT activists, as long as the cause is ‘freedom and dignity’

29 Jul, 2021 18:05
Get short URL
Now it’s official: NPR allows its reporters to join BLM and LGBT activists, as long as the cause is ‘freedom and dignity’
People celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, June 19, 2021 © Reuters / Ken Cedeno
NPR has overhauled its ethics rules and will now let its reporters march in BLM protests and pride parades. Some commenters say the move blurs the line between journalism and activism. Others say NPR’s already way past that line.

National Public Radio updated its two-decade-old ethics policy earlier this month, with the liberal outlet explaining the change on Thursday. While reporters were once forbidden from taking part in “marches, rallies and public events,” that blanket ban has been lifted.

Now, NPR reporters can “express support for democratic, civic values...such as, but not limited to: the freedom and dignity of human beings, the rights of a free and independent press, the right to thrive in society without facing discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity, disability, or religion.”

Also on rt.com NPR says it ‘won’t waste readers’ time’ on Biden emails ‘non-story’ – after happily parroting anti-Trump agitprop

Campaigning for specific politicians and policies is still off the table, as is donating money to political causes. However, the list of permitted activities is broad and vague. In an article explaining the new policy, NPR’s Kelly McBride stated that marching in a Black Lives Matter protest would probably be allowed, as would taking part in an LGBT pride parade.

“But in practice, NPR journalists will have to discuss specific decisions with their bosses, who in turn will have to ask a lot of questions,” McBride wrote.

Democratic politicians, and some Republicans, regularly stump at pride parades, and the slogans and icons of BLM are utilized by Democratic lawmakers and the Biden administration itself. While some see these movements as advocating for “the freedom and dignity of human beings,” many see them as overtly political. 

Commenters online didn’t trust NPR management to enforce the policy fairly, given the persistent accusations of heavy liberal bias leveled at the taxpayer-funded outlet.

And given the fact that anti-abortion activists view themselves as sticking up for the “dignity of human beings,” one commenter wondered if bosses at the network, which is overwhelmingly pro-choice, would sign off on a reporter taking part in a pro-life demonstration.

Others saw the change as redundant, for the same reasons.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies