Several injured, people flee in panic as dozens of gunshots ring out on busy street in Washington, DC (VIDEOS)

An apparent drive-by shooting in a crowded area of Washington, DC has left at least two men injured, police told local media, with reports of more than a dozen shots erupting on one of the city’s busiest streets.

The shooting unfolded on DC’s Northwest 14th Street on Thursday, reporters on the scene said, some noting the area includes a number of high-end restaurants. Police told a journalist with a local Fox affiliate that the two men wounded are “conscious and breathing,” while another DC-based reporter noted that one victim was hit in the arm, the other in the chest.

Video footage taken near the Le Diplomate restaurant captured a volley of gunfire, which CNN’s Jim Acosta said was “a few blocks” away from the site of the shooting.

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

2 men were shot and injured here on 14th & Riggs tonight. I spoke to a woman who was eating outside at Mexicue. She says people rushed into the restaurant for safety including a man who was shot. @fox5dcpic.twitter.com/VILAg3Ogoj — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) July 23, 2021

Other clips and photos of the scene circulated online, showing first responders tending to injuries and police securing the area.

This is the scene at 14th and Riggs. Appears to be somebody being treated by first responders pic.twitter.com/lvIw0oBoyO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

One Twitter user claiming to have witnessed the incident said they believed it to be a drive-by shooting, however police have so far not confirmed that detail. Authorities did say, however, that the suspect, a black male, fled the scene in a black Honda Civic immediately after the incident. At the time of writing, the shooter was still at large.

Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

This is one of the busiest streets in DC- shut down both ways right now shutdown by what appears to be a shooting. Someone is being treated by medics on the sidewalk just to the right by the lamp pole pic.twitter.com/LTis6reC6X — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) July 23, 2021

