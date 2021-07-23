 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several injured, people flee in panic as dozens of gunshots ring out on busy street in Washington, DC (VIDEOS)

23 Jul, 2021 01:44
Photos captured at the scene of a shooting on a busy street of Washington, DC, July 22, 2021. ©  Twitter / @Acosta / screenshot;  Twitter / @igorbobic / screenshot
An apparent drive-by shooting in a crowded area of Washington, DC has left at least two men injured, police told local media, with reports of more than a dozen shots erupting on one of the city’s busiest streets.

The shooting unfolded on DC’s Northwest 14th Street on Thursday, reporters on the scene said, some noting the area includes a number of high-end restaurants. Police told a journalist with a local Fox affiliate that the two men wounded are “conscious and breathing,” while another DC-based reporter noted that one victim was hit in the arm, the other in the chest. 

Video footage taken near the Le Diplomate restaurant captured a volley of gunfire, which CNN’s Jim Acosta said was “a few blocks” away from the site of the shooting.

Other clips and photos of the scene circulated online, showing first responders tending to injuries and police securing the area.

One Twitter user claiming to have witnessed the incident said they believed it to be a drive-by shooting, however police have so far not confirmed that detail. Authorities did say, however, that the suspect, a black male, fled the scene in a black Honda Civic immediately after the incident. At the time of writing, the shooter was still at large.

