MORE Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19 after ‘fleeing’ state to skip vote and pal around with Kamala Harris & others

Two more Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC to protest an elections integrity bill have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total infected up to five.

After three of the more than 50 who traveled to DC last week tested positive for Covid-19 – despite all three being fully vaccinated – the House Democratic Caucus announced it was testing all other lawmakers and staff on the trip. Two more positive cases were found.

The news comes on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris, who met with some of the group on Tuesday and praised their obstructionist efforts, announcing she would not be quarantining in light of the news. It was later reported she visited Walter Reed Medical Center, though the appointment was described as “routine.”

It all was met with mockery on social media, similar to the first three cases, with many pointing to the trip as a failed media stunt, full of maskless pictures of the protesting Democrats together.

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has revealed that he is one of the latest caucus members to test positive for Covid-19. Rep. Celia Israel of Austin also tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms. Both are fully vaccinated.

In a Twitter thread, Israel highlighted both her infection and delaying her own wedding to go to DC as examples of the “sacrifice” and the “risk” she and others are apparently taking on their trip.

Thursday was my birthday. It also should have been my wedding day to my partner of 26 years. I knew going into this fight the sacrifice I was making to fight for every Texan’s Democratic right to vote. https://t.co/c0BU94WnJK — Celia Israel (@CeliaIsrael) July 18, 2021

Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. What this highlights is the risk every @TexasHDC member continues to face to defend the state we love and the Texans we represent. Despite my setback, I will continue to push forward and fight for every Texan to have their voices heard — Celia Israel (@CeliaIsrael) July 18, 2021

There have been an increasing number of high-profile cases in which fully vaccinated individuals appear to become infected. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Florida) announced on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19, but he has been vaccinated since the vaccine was first available to him earlier this year. Rock band Foo Fighters also recently announced the cancellation of what was intended to be a concert exclusively for fully vaccinated individuals, due to someone within the band’s “organization” testing positive.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has blasted the Democrats multiple times for fleeing the state to avoid voting on the new elections bill – which would increase ID requirements and ban things such as drive-thru voting – and said the lawmakers will be greeted with handcuffs upon their return.

“What the law is, it’s in the Constitution, and that is the house, the State House of Representatives who were here in the Capitol in Austin right now, they do have the ability to issue a call to have their fellow members who are not showing up to be arrested, but only so long as that arrest is made in the state of Texas,” the governor told Fox News last week, adding the Democrats will be arrested and forced back into the state capitol the moment they are back in Texas.

