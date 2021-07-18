'Conservative pornstar' kicked out of Turning Point USA conference despite support from Meghan McCain's husband

Self-proclaimed “conservative pornstar” Brandi Love was kicked out of Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit this weekend, after her attendance led to protests by some Republicans.

Love, a 48-year-old actress who refers to herself on Twitter as a “conservative pornstar” and contributor to the right-wing website the Federalist, claimed to have been thrown out of the conference on Saturday following complaints by other conservatives.

The star took pictures at the conference wearing a VIP pass before she was emailed by Turning Point USA to say her invitation had been revoked. Love protested Turning Point USA’s decision in a series of posts on Twitter, which she published in between explicit photos of her naked body.

“I was not there representing my profession. I was there as a citizen to be around other conservatives,” the pornstar argued.

Love was defended by several American conservatives and fans of her work, with one interracial pornography account calling on “every American who believes in Faith & Freedom to stand with @brandi_love.”

“I'm disappointed that @TPUSA kicked out @brandi_love for no reason whatsoever,” protested Ben Domenech, co-founder of the Federalist and husband of conservative television star Meghan McCain. “She's a Florida conservative businesswoman who loves America. The right has an opportunity to be the big tent party. Don't be a bunch of prudes.”

Sam Janney, an editor at the news website Twitchy, went one step further, calling porn actresses “some of the most libertarian/conservative people out there because they do not want the government controlling their jobs, let alone their lives.” Janney condemned Turning Point USA’s decision to boot Love as a “mistake.”

Love’s appearance at the conference proved extremely controversial, with many conservatives questioning online why a porn actress would be allowed to attend a right-wing student event.

“Pornstars have no place in the conservative movement,” wrote one Twitter user, while journalist Alec Sears claimed to be “speechless” that a conservative conference would allow an “actual porn star to [attend] a conference that minors attend.”

One woman asked, “Will @TPUSA please just admit they aren’t conservative? When you invite a porn star to the #SAS2021 you are contributing to the delinquency of the students you claim to be teaching conservative values.”

After Love was booted from the conference, American Greatness editor Chris Buskirk praised Turning Point USA and its founder Charlie Kirk “for taking a stand against porn and degeneracy.”

This is not the first time that Turning Point USA has faced backlash from its own base. In December, the organization was criticized by conservatives after videos of its Student Action Conference in Palm Beach, Florida showed women in tight clothing shooting money out of a cannon into the audience. Critics called the stunt “sick,” “embarrassing,” and “pathetic.”

