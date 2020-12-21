‘This is considered conservatism’: Turning Point USA ripped after shooting money out of cannons at student event

American conservative organization Turning Point USA was ridiculed on social media after videos from its most recent conference showed women shooting money out of a cannon into the audience.

The clips from Turning Point USA’s Student Action Conference in Palm Beach, Florida this past weekend – which featured two women blasting cash into a scrambling crowd of young conservative activists – went viral on Twitter, with many on both the left and right deriding the organization’s attempt at youth outreach.

Wait, TPUSA is giving away free money? Wait, I thought you hate socialism? pic.twitter.com/shXUj0wzvw — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 20, 2020

Turning Point USA sponsor "Bang Energy" continued to shoot money out of a cannon throughout their 25-minute sales pitch to attendees - urging TPUSA activists to buy their product. pic.twitter.com/KOB9bQwpnN — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 20, 2020

“This is considered conservatism in the United States,” the Intercept’s Murtaza M. Hussain commented, as others branded the stunt “dystopian” and compared it to the 2006 comedy movie Idiocracy, where everyone in the world has become stupid.

“Imagine the reaction from @TPUSA members if this happened at a Bernie Sanders rally,” declared one Twitter user, while some of the harshest criticism came from others in the broader American conservative movement.

Imagine the reaction from @TPUSA members if this happened at a Bernie Sanders rally — Mike Rubinstein (@mediadiscounter) December 20, 2020

NewsBusters Managing editor Curtis Houck called the display “embarrassing and pathetic.” Conservative radio host Wayne Dupree wrote, “I have nothing good to say about a multi-million dollar organization that approves of their sponsors to make young conservatives look like begging liberals.”

I wanna just explode over how embarrassing and pathetic this is, but most of you know how I feel about TPUSA so use your imagination. Nothing says worshipping Jesus and the need to live out the Word at the same conference you drag out a money cannon with Bang girls. https://t.co/20w9ioHyas — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 20, 2020

I have nothing good to say about a multi-million dollar organization that approves of their sponsors to make young conservatives look like begging liberals. Nobody wants to say anything though. Nobody wants to open their mouths but you'll call out the other side. This is sick! https://t.co/JQPgGyXeSj — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) December 21, 2020

The Bulwark editor Charlie Sykes, conservative author Ryan Girdusky, and Daily Wire writer Amanda Prestigiacomo also ripped the “sickening” event, while a pseudonymous account quipped, “Modern American Conservativism exists on the scantily-clad backs of women shooting fake dollars from air cannons.”

The future of conservativism. https://t.co/9N7L6ds79p — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 20, 2020

Now we know where some of the money from Trump’s youth outreach went pic.twitter.com/Z5cfvZuO89 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 20, 2020

Sickening — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) December 21, 2020

Modern American Conservativism exists on the scantily-clad backs of women shooting fake dollars from air cannons — Schrödinger's Batman (@Demosthenes47) December 20, 2020

The Student Action Summit – which is held annually by Turning Point USA for conservative students between the ages of 15 and 25 – previously made headlines this past weekend after a swarm of attendees tried to get into the event after being locked out on the first day due to coronavirus safety measures.

The speakers list for this year’s conference featured figures from President Donald Trump’s inner circle – including Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani – alongside other prominent conservatives like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Fox News icons Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, and Pete Hegseth.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!