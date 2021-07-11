‘Who shot Ashli Babbitt?’ Trump asks, floating theory ‘head of security’ for top Democrat could have pulled trigger

Donald Trump has suggested the “head of security” for a top Democrat in Congress is behind the shooting of Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot, and demanded the release of their name.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump described Babbitt as an “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman” and once again demanded that the identity of the shooter be released.

“People want to know [who shot Ashli Babbitt] and why,” the former president claimed.

Who shot Ashli Babbitt? pic.twitter.com/62hQTnO9AM — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) July 11, 2021

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed after rioters breached the US Capitol on January 6, and lawmakers and security either locked themselves in place or evaded the area. The identity of Babbitt’s shooter has not been released, but it had been believed to be a Capitol police officer who fired the shot, allegedly to prevent Babbitt and others from breaking through a door. Trump, however, has suggested that it was the “head of security” for a top Democrat who was behind Babbitt’s death.

Bartiromo first brought up the “speculation,” and Trump confirmed he’s heard the same things.

“I've heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official, a Democrat,” Trump said.

The shooter, the former president added, is being “protected,” but the truth “will come out.”

Trump on who shot Ashli Babbitt: "I've heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official. A Democrat. It's gonna come out." pic.twitter.com/n8WZaN0haC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2021

Ashli Babbitt’s death has become increasingly controversial, with mostly conservative critics claiming the shooting was unjustified and demanding the release of the shooter’s name and further investigation. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has been among the most vocal pundits questioning Babbitt’s death.

God Bless President Trump for once again demanding answers about who shot Ashli Babbitt. Great interview this morning with @MariaBartiromo. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

Liberal pundits have not been so suspicious of the death, and many blasted the president’s latest suggestions, claiming it could “inflame” some on the right.

1. Trump is, right before our eyes, rewriting Jan. 6 into a stabbed-in-the-back narrative, with Ashli Babbitt as a Horst Wessell style martyr. And Fox, once hesitant, is now on board out of fear they're losing audience to NewsMax and OAN. https://t.co/PgWs0nobGn — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 11, 2021

I've been reporting on the meaning of Ashli Babbitt to the far right for a few months now. Trump's interview with Maria Bartiromo about the shooting this morning was a big escalation of the story's weaponization. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) July 11, 2021

The rewriting of January 6 is underway, and Democrats are doing little to push back against this Stalinist attempt to alter the historical record. https://t.co/Q5cBjwyBBz — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 11, 2021

Since leaving office, Trump has continued to hold rallies and release public statements on current events. He also recently joined a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter, seeking to take away those platforms’ ability to discriminate against people based on political opinions. Trump’s political future, however, has been open to speculation, with the president hinting multiple times that a 2024 presidential run could happen.

Asked if he will be running by Bartiromo, Trump said he “knows” whether he is running or not and people are “going to be very happy” with his decision.

“I absolutely know my answer, and we’re going to do very well and people are going to be very happy,” he said.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!