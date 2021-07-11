Billionaire Branson soars to edge of space in his Unity rocket plane (WATCH LIVE)
Branson and five other people are riding the VSS Unity, an air-launched rocket plane, for a 90-minute flight voyage to the outer reaches of Earth’s atmosphere. The mothership, VMS Eve, is based at Virgin Galactic's Spaceport America in New Mexico, the same location where the VSS Unity is set to land.
The test flight comes just nine days before the first crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule. The company launched barbs at its competition shortly before its test, implying that Virgin Galactic’s plane is not actually a spaceship and saying that New Shepard offers a better experience to customers.Also on rt.com Billionaires’ space race: Bezos’ Blue Origin dunks on Branson’s Virgin Galactic ahead of crewed flight, saying it doesn’t count
