‘The terror never stops’: Twitter responds with mockery after FBI finds ‘fully constructed’ Capitol LEGO set in rioter’s home

7 Jul, 2021 18:06
Reports that the FBI found a US Capitol LEGO set built in the home of one of the accused rioters has some mocking the continued legal effort to find and prosecute anyone involved in the January 6 “insurrection.”

Robert Morss, 27, was indicted last month for his alleged part in the January 6 riot and for leading “clashes” with authorities on that day. According to court documents obtained by Smoking Gun, an unusual item was discovered in Morss’ Pennsylvania home – a “fully constructed” LEGO set of the Capitol building.

Authorities also found multiple firearms in Morss’ home, as well as a notebook containing a “step by step guide to create hometown militia.” 

It is the LEGO set, however, that has captured people’s attention, with some conervative pundits using the toy set discovery to blast the FBI’s aggressive efforts in identifying and prosecuting anyone involved in the Capitol riot.

“Man wait until they find out my five-year-old has a fully-assembled Lego Death Star at home,” author and podcaster Ben Shapiro tweeted in reaction to the report.

“I mean, guys, if you’re going to come up with evidence of a planned insurrection to take down the US government, that’s well worth the effort. I just don’t think Lego models are going to hold up great in court.”

“Oh my god, the trauma and terror never stops,” journalist Michael Tracey added.

Some even took to posting images of their own fully-built Capitol building LEGO sets, which can be easily purchased through Amazon and other retailers.

The FBI did not clarify whether it believed the LEGO playset was directly used to plan the Capitol break-in, something left-leaning users pointed out on social media as they pushed back against the onslaught of mockery at the FBI’s efforts.

According to court documents, Morss is accused of not only unlawfully entering the Capitol on January 6, but also of allegedly taking a riot shield from a police officer and organizing a “shield wall” with others that was used to “crush officers in the rioters’ path.” 

