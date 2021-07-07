Democrat congressman to donate suit he wore during Capitol riot to Smithsonian, says ‘January 6 must never be forgotten’

US Representative Andy Kim (D-New Jersey) tried to add some drama to the six-month anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by announcing plans to donate the suit he wore that day to the Smithsonian national history museum.

Kim, who drew national attention when a photo of him picking up debris in the Capitol after the riot went viral, posted a 17-part thread of Twitter messages on Tuesday to tell the tale of his suit donation. He was wearing the blue suit in his famous photo, and it will apparently be among the artifacts that the Smithsonian displays to document the riot.

STORY OF THE BLUE SUIT: When the Smithsonian asked me to donate the blue suit, I thought about how the suit itself is unremarkable. Bought off-the-rack at JCrew during a holiday sale. I wanted a bright blue new suit to wear to Biden’s inauguration. Then Jan 6 happened…2/17 pic.twitter.com/Ae9ogMCykF — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) July 6, 2021

“January 6 must never be forgotten,” Kim said. “While some try to erase history, I will fight to tell the story so it never happens again.”

But some observers apparently didn't appreciate the poignance of Kim's story, instead seeing it as the latest effort by Democrats and mainstream media outlets to hype the scale and significance of the riot, which has been portrayed as a deadly and racist right-wing “insurrection” that was instigated by former President Donald Trump.

“I was also once in a building where people trespassed,” conservative podcast host Matt Walsh tweeted. “I will be donating the shirt I wore that day to the Smithsonian.”

I was also once in a building where people trespassed. I will be donating the shirt I wore that day to the Smithsonian. https://t.co/Ovvd0ZyA4d — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 6, 2021

Other observers piled on with the mockery. “I, too, have been in a building where someone once trespassed,” one commenter said. “I will donate a pair of my Underoos worn that fateful day, skid marks for authenticity.” Another quipped, “I will donate the jockstrap I wore during the 1994 state championship hockey game I was in. We won. Smithsonian, let me know when you want it.”

Huge get by the Smithsonian! This is going to a huge draw! The whole country will be buzzing about that congressman guy’s blue suit. https://t.co/1d0ma8oTmM — Kevin Ring (@KevinARing) July 7, 2021

Well - this helps explain why I no longer contribute to the @smithsonian - fake history...There was no 'insurrection' - only 'interference with Congress' & the only murder was by a black police officers of an unarmed woman... @TheDemocrats 6 Jan deception cannot be forgotten... https://t.co/KUqsRantAr — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) July 6, 2021

New Jersey lawyer Matt Rooney pointed out the irony that the Smithsonian didn't seek to obtain the blue dress that White House intern Monica Lewinsky wore when she had sexual relations with then-President Bill Clinton, but it will display Kim's blue suit.

The Smithsonian turned down Monica's blue dress but it is going to display Andy Kim's blue suit. https://t.co/hdqTNgHKEk — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) July 6, 2021

Democrats were outraged that Walsh and others would make light of the “insurrection” at the Capitol. “It was terrorism,” a self-described progressive said. “You're defending terrorism.” Another commenter replied, “Wild, bro. Did your event have a mob seeking to hang the vice president and install a dictator, too?”

How some threads became a symbol of resilience. Than you @smithsonian@AndyKimNJ I live next to #CapitolBuilding and these stories are healing #Jan6NeverForgethttps://t.co/KP65eVppZT — Maria de los Angeles (@vicequeenmaria) July 6, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!