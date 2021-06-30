‘Why’s she on any committee?’ Ilhan Omar ‘doesn’t regret’ Israel remarks, attracts more anti-Semitism claims as she blasts critics

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) has been accused of anti-Semitism again after doubling down on comments on Israel, even going on to blast lawmakers – including ethnic Jews – who’ve been critical of her.

Appearing on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper, Omar was confronted about a series of comments her critics have pointed to recently to accuse her of anti-Semitism, as well as to call for her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Also on rt.com Pelosi names ‘white supremacy’ & ‘anti-Semitism’ as root causes of Capitol riot, announcing new Congress probe into ‘insurrection'

Tapper cited multiple tweets by Omar, one from 2019 in which she said the relationship between the US and Israel is “all about the Benjamins,” and one from 2012 claiming Israel has “hypnotized” the world. She was also at the center of controversy recently after she was accused of comparing the US to Hamas when speaking about “unthinkable atrocities” committed by both. Omar has denied saying she was directly making a comparison.

But Omar responded with a firm “I don’t” on Tuesday when asked if she regrets the comments, which have led to both Republican and Democrat lawmakers blasting the congresswoman.

Jake Tapper asks Rep. Ilhan Omar if she regrets her comments comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban:"I don't" pic.twitter.com/iDOvgSIvXI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

“Do you understand why some of your fellow House Democrats, especially Jews, find that language anti-Semitic?” Tapper asked Omar.

“I’ve welcomed, you know, anytime my colleagues have asked to have a conversation, to learn from them, for them to learn from me,” she responded, adding that “these members” critical of her should realize “they haven’t been partners in justice.”

“It is important for me, as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don’t, to be a voice in finding accountability, asking for mechanisms for justice for those who are maligned, oppressed, and who have had injustice done to them,” she went on to say.

Will @USJewishDems join us in calling out @Ilhan Omar for saying Jewish members of Congress aren't "partners in justice?" Or, is the JDCA and @HalieSoifer going to show us all, once again, that they're frauds? Video from today: pic.twitter.com/NxzM6djd3H — RJC (@RJC) June 29, 2021

Omar’s comments have only further inflamed her critics, who continue to call for the Democrat’s removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee and brand Omar an anti-Semite.

Also on rt.com Palestinian kids’ book author accused of anti-Semitism after complaints cost black Jewish diversity chief her job

“Why is Ilhan Omar still on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Why is she on any committee?” Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) tweeted.

“This is what a modern day Muslim Supremacist looks like,” author and cofounder of the Muslim Reform Movement Asra Q. Nomani added.

There they go again… right wingers in Washington are once again claiming Rep. @Ilhan Omar said something she didn’t say, and trying to create a controversy where there is none.It’s pathetic that they are (once again) demonizing a young woman of color to score political points. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 30, 2021

Shocking - Ilhan Omar refusing to take ANY accountability for her obscene antisemitism. Instead she has the audacity to blame Jewish members of Congress. When will this vile bigot finally be censured and properly reprimanded by her party? Enough is enough! https://t.co/hsj1v6u4yI — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 29, 2021

Omar's comments draw on classic antisemitic themes about Jewish clannishness, the notion that Jews only look out for themselves.They're also plainly false.Jewish lawmakers have been on the front lines, fighting for human rights in America and globally.https://t.co/FEJmwu1JeT — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) June 30, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!