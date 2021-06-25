 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
John McAfee’s widow insists husband was not suicidal, blames US government for death

25 Jun, 2021 21:51
Janice McAfee, wife of John McAfee, with lawyer Javier Villalba, speaks to media in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Spain ©  REUTERS/Albert Gea
John McAfee’s widow, Janice, has insisted that her husband was not suicidal, fueling speculation among supporters who have been posting past tweets from the tech giant insisting he would never take his own life.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee told the press outside the penitentiary in Barcelona where her husband was incarcerated before he was found deceased this week. 

Officials pointed to suicide as a likely cause of death, but McAfee’s widow does not believe this to be the case, insisting his final words to her were “not the words of somebody who is suicidal.”

She went on to demand a “thorough investigation” into her husband’s death and pushed blame onto US authorities as McAfee was facing extradition to the US over charges including tax evasion. 

“I blame the US authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead,” she said, adding that her husband felt the US was his “home” and wanted to be there, but couldn’t because of “politics.”

John McAfee also had a “plan” in place to respond to his pending extradition, his widow said, noting it as further evidence that the potential prison time would not have caused her husband to take his own life. 

She wrote on Twitter only days before her husband’s death that the US authorities wanted her husband to die in prison because he spoke out against government corruption.

McAfee, who tried running for the 2020 Libertarian Party presidential nomination and was known for speaking out against the “deep state,” had mentioned multiple times before his death that foul play would be behind any apparent ‘suicide.’

Those messages, including one revealing a “whackd” tattoo on his person, have been reposted by numerous supporters since the entrepreneur’s death. Further speculation was fueled on social media by such messages, and a mysterious Q – likely a reference to the QAnon movement – was posted to his Instagram shortly before his death.

One clip from a 2019 interview with McAfee began circulating on Friday after being shared by journalist Glenn Greenwald. In it, McAfee says any suicide in his future would be fake and he insisted he had a “dead-man’s switch” that would include the release of unidentified sensitive documents.

Authorities have said McAfee’s autopsy could take “days or weeks.” The late entrepreneur’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said a second and independent autopsy has already been requested. 

