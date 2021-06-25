John McAfee’s widow insists husband was not suicidal, blames US government for death

John McAfee’s widow, Janice, has insisted that her husband was not suicidal, fueling speculation among supporters who have been posting past tweets from the tech giant insisting he would never take his own life.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee told the press outside the penitentiary in Barcelona where her husband was incarcerated before he was found deceased this week.

Officials pointed to suicide as a likely cause of death, but McAfee’s widow does not believe this to be the case, insisting his final words to her were “not the words of somebody who is suicidal.”

She went on to demand a “thorough investigation” into her husband’s death and pushed blame onto US authorities as McAfee was facing extradition to the US over charges including tax evasion.

Also on rt.com ‘If I suicide myself, I didn’t’: Supporters dredge up old McAfee tweets to cry foul over death as his Instagram page posts ‘Q’

“I blame the US authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead,” she said, adding that her husband felt the US was his “home” and wanted to be there, but couldn’t because of “politics.”

John McAfee also had a “plan” in place to respond to his pending extradition, his widow said, noting it as further evidence that the potential prison time would not have caused her husband to take his own life.

She wrote on Twitter only days before her husband’s death that the US authorities wanted her husband to die in prison because he spoke out against government corruption.

Happy Father's Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated. #FreeJohnMcAfee#FreeMcAfeepic.twitter.com/YFmB36KWfb — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) June 20, 2021

McAfee, who tried running for the 2020 Libertarian Party presidential nomination and was known for speaking out against the “deep state,” had mentioned multiple times before his death that foul play would be behind any apparent ‘suicide.’

Those messages, including one revealing a “whackd” tattoo on his person, have been reposted by numerous supporters since the entrepreneur’s death. Further speculation was fueled on social media by such messages, and a mysterious Q – likely a reference to the QAnon movement – was posted to his Instagram shortly before his death.

I am content in here. I have friends.The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

One clip from a 2019 interview with McAfee began circulating on Friday after being shared by journalist Glenn Greenwald. In it, McAfee says any suicide in his future would be fake and he insisted he had a “dead-man’s switch” that would include the release of unidentified sensitive documents.

Interesting interview excerpt with John McAfee from July 27, 2019, with the now-defunct 71 Republic, where he emphasizes any suicide would be fake, and describes a "dead-man switch" he created to ensure the release of sensitive documents and a massive database upon his death: pic.twitter.com/IAPKAkvQJj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 25, 2021

Authorities have said McAfee’s autopsy could take “days or weeks.” The late entrepreneur’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said a second and independent autopsy has already been requested.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!