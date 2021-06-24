‘F-15s and nuclear weapons’: Biden brushes off point of 2nd Amendment & undermines ‘insurrection’ narrative in gun control push

President Joe Biden’s new gun control crusade challenged the US founding fathers as well as the Democrats’ own January 6 “insurrection” narrative, by arguing armed citizenry would have no hope against an oppressive government.

“Those who say the blood of patriots y'know and all the stuff about how we're going to have to move against the government. Well the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots,” Biden said on Wednesday, announcing new gun control actions from the White House. “What's happened is, that there never been, if you wanted, you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” he continued.

President Biden: "The 2nd Amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who could own a gun, and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn't buy a cannon ... If you think you need weapons to take on the govt, you need F-15s & maybe some nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/BdfI9pbmVh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 23, 2021

Biden was presumably referring to the quote by Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and the third US president, who famously wrote in 1787 that “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants,” in response to the recently quashed Shays’ Rebellion.

The current president argued that the “Second amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who could own a gun and the type of weapon you could own,” such as cannons. The amendment itself contains no such provision, however, and merely says that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Biden’s bizarre claim that the US government – or rather, the military at its disposal – could only be countered by fighter jets and maybe nuclear weapons was quickly challenged online by people pointing out that the Afghans and the Vietnamese seemed to have managed just fine without.

Biden says you would need F-15s and nuclear weapons to take on the government. Tell that to the Afghan's who fought the U.S. for 20 years with nothing but a pair of flip flops and AK's and won. — Stalingrad & Poorski (@Stalingrad_Poor) June 23, 2021

Shot and chaser, F-15s and nuclear weapons vs. AK-47s version. pic.twitter.com/zaz9VOWmXn — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 23, 2021

Biden: “you’re going to need F-15s and nukes to take on the government”Every enemy the US has been at war with for the past 50+ years: pic.twitter.com/rUR2xWB2jD — Bryan loves Texas (@bryreagan) June 23, 2021

Another group of critics noted that Biden’s words directly contradict his own narrative about the January 6 riot at the US Capitol – when protesters disrupted the joint session of Congress that sought to certify his election – as an “insurrection” that threatened the very survival of “our democracy.”

Biden: The greatest threat to America in modern history was the unarmed people wandering around in the Capitol on January 6.Also Biden: In case you don't like the government, I have nukes and F-15s. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 23, 2021

Precisely. Biden's mockery of the citizenry - you think you can threaten the US Govt with guns? You need F-15s and nukes for that - shows how moronic is the depiction of a few hundred MAGA protesters as a threat to the stability of history's most militarized and armed government. https://t.co/29AmoWCITt — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2021

Hands up don’t nuke — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2021

Biden’s argument about the US government having nuclear weapons wasn’t even original – Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-California) famously made the same claim in November 2018, as part of his proposal for a “mandatory buyback” i.e. confiscation of weapons. Swalwell’s presidential bid crashed and burned, but his fellow Democrat currently in the White House seems to have picked up the torch.

It wasn’t the only thing Biden “recycled,” either. The part about deer wearing Kevlar vests was taken from his address to Congress at the end of April, while “we're not changing the constitution, we're enforcing it,” was taken from his remarks announcing executive orders against “ghost guns” earlier that month – better remembered for his claim that “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute.”

Also on rt.com Chicago woman shot by black gang at Puerto Rican Day parade dies as feds tout ‘firearms trafficking strike forces’ to combat crime

The White House has reluctantly admitted that shootings and homicides across the US have drastically increased, but blamed “summer” and lack of job opportunities rather than local prosecutors and police refusing to enforce the law in many cities in the name of “racial justice” and “equity.”

Instead of cracking down on violent offenders or enforcing strict gun control laws in Democrat-run cities, the administration is going after “merchants of death,” blaming “rogue gun dealers” for the proliferation of illegal weapons on the streets.

Biden’s other proposed measures involve “community policing” investing in social programs such as “community violence interventions,” and expanding “summer programming and employment opportunities” – even as unemployment in the country remains at record-high levels after the Covid-19 pandemic.

To combat gun violence and violent crime, we’re going to: - Stem the flow of firearms - Advance community policing- Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions- Expand summer programming and employment opportunities — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2021

The part about giving teenagers jobs so they’d be too busy to resort to violent crime appears to echo the infamous 2015 argument by State Department spokesperson Marie Harf that the US “cannot kill our way out” of the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists, should address “root causes” of terrorism such as “a lack of opportunity for jobs.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!