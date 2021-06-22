US government SEIZES website of Iran’s Press TV, two other media outlets

US authorities have seized the web domains of Iran’s international media outlets Press TV and Al-Alam, along with the Yemeni TV channel Al Masirah, run by the Houthi faction.

Visitors to the three domains were greeted on Tuesday with a notice that they were seized under US laws that allow civil and criminal forfeiture of property involved in “trafficking in nuclear, chemical, biological, or radiological weapons technology or material, or the manufacture, importation, sale, or distribution of a controlled substance.”

#BREAKING: in addition to #Iran IRIB's Al-Alam, the U.S. government has seized Al-Masirah's news website, which is associated with the #Houthis in #Yemen. pic.twitter.com/9YDGA2u05p — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 22, 2021

Launched in July 2007, Press TV is the international English-language service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Tehran’s state media agency. Al-Alam goes back to 2003 and is broadcast in Arabic, Farsi and English to the audience in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

Al-Masirah is not owned by Iran, but by Ansarullah – the movement of the Houthis in Yemen, a faction the US has accused of being “proxies” of Iran on account of them being Shia Muslims and resisting the invasion of Yemen by Saudi Arabia since 2015. The TV channel is headquartered in Beirut, Lebanon.

Well that’s a metric butt-ton of images & videos of events in Yemen gone from the internet. https://t.co/0QlLKKSZAu — Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) June 22, 2021

