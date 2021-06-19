 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Despite opposition from Republican voters, Juneteenth platitudes pour in from all sides

19 Jun, 2021 17:38
Get short URL
Despite opposition from Republican voters, Juneteenth platitudes pour in from all sides
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd rises his fist as a George Floyd statue is unveiled in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021 © Reuters / Jeenah Moon
America’s newest federal holiday has bipartisan support in Washington, with Republicans joining their Democrat colleagues in cheering ‘Juneteenth’. However, hardly any Republican voters share their enthusiasm.

After a unanimous vote in the Senate and a 415-14 vote in the House, President Joe Biden officially recognized June 19 – ‘Juneteenth’ – as a federal holiday on Thursday. Once a regional celebration unique to Texas, the date has been recognized in some capacity by 46 states since the 1980s, and commemorates the day – June 19, 1865 – that the last slaves in the south learned of their freedom after the Civil War.

Also on rt.com New Jersey governor signs legislation to mark Juneteenth that bars landlords from requesting tenants’ criminal history

Glancing at social media, one would think that Republicans and Democrats had put their differences aside in marking the occasion. However, lawmakers’ messages were split along partisan lines. Democrats hailed the day as another landmark on the path toward racial “equity” in the US, and used the occasion to promote race-focused bills and other partisan legislation.

Republicans – who overwhelmingly backed the establishment of the holiday – portrayed the day as a “celebration of freedom,” and avoided the racially charged calls to action of their Democrat colleagues.

Steering clear of these calls was probably a wise strategy for the GOP. A poll taken earlier this month found that only 7% of Republican voters supported making Juneteenth a national holiday, compared to 57% of Democrats. And no matter how Republicans in Congress wrapped it up, even middle-of-the-road conservative pundits spoke out against the holiday.

“America only has one Independence Day and it's on July 4th, 1776,” conservative activist Charlie Kirk tweeted on Thursday. “We now have 2 summer holidays – and one of them based on race,” he tweeted earlier that day. “Shame on the GOP for supporting this.”

Candace Owens, a prominent black conservative, caused a stir on Thursday when she declared the holiday a Democrat effort to “repackage segregation” and said she’d be “celebrating July 4th and July 4th only.”

The wording of the act signed by Biden irked some conservatives, too. They saw the name – the ‘Juneteenth National Independence Day Act’ – as an attempt to supplant Independence Day on the national calendar.

Also on rt.com Pop star Macy Gray demands woke makeover for ‘divisive’ American flag, complete with colored stars for each race

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies