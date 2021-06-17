US House expected to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization with Biden backing

The United States House of Representatives is expected to repeal the 2002 ‘Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq’ (AUMF) on Thursday, which allowed the US military to invade Iraq in 2003 and depose Saddam Hussein.

A vote is set to be made on the House floor on Thursday, just one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) expressed his support in bringing the repeal to the Senate.

“Authorization passed in 2002 is no longer necessary in 2021,” Schumer said on Wednesday, despite clarifying that his support did not mean the US is “abandoning the country and the shared fight” against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Schumer added that it would stop future presidential administrations from “reaching back into the legal dustbin to use it as a justification for military adventurism.”

The House bill is sponsored by Representative Barbara Lee (D-California), who has also signaled her intentions to fight for the repeal of the 2001 AUMF – which allowed the president to use force against those he perceived as having “planned, authorized, committed or aided” the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon – after the 2002 AUMF repeal has successfully passed through the House.

Tomorrow, the House will vote on my bill to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF. After nearly 20 years, this brings us one step closer to ending forever wars and reestablishing Congress’s authority over matters of war and peace. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) June 16, 2021

Many Democratic lawmakers have publicly expressed their support for the bill, including Representatives Ted Lieu (D-California), Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin), Jamaal Bowman (D-New York), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York).

For nearly two decades, the 2002 Iraq AUMF has been used to justify military action without Congressional approval. It’s time to repeal the 2002 AUMF and end forever wars. #StopEndlessWarpic.twitter.com/Ge0Wb8VaFZ — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) June 16, 2021

For almost 20 years, the 2002 AUMF has been used as an excuse to justify decades of endless wars abroad—without Congressional approval.Tomorrow, I will proudly vote for @RepBarbaraLee's bill to repeal this outdated justification for war-mongering & bottomless Pentagon budgets. pic.twitter.com/5bnS5HJzKD — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 16, 2021

“For nearly two decades, the outdated 2002 Iraq AUMF has been used to justify military action without Congressional approval,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday. “No president should be able to sidestep Congress and act unilaterally on matters of war. It’s time to repeal this authorization and #StopEndlessWar.”

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts), a US Marine veteran, praised the bill in a video, declaring that it’s “not normal and it’s not acceptable for servicemembers to be fighting in a war that began before they were born.”

Several Republicans in the House and Senate have also expressed support for the repeal, with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) among those co-sponsoring the bill.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Michigan), a US Army Iraq War veteran, is also co-sponsoring the bill, calling it “Constitutional hygiene.”

“I definitely went into my Iraq deployment in 2010 with a sense of optimism, but left with a strong sense of pessimism,” he said in April, adding, “We need people in office who understand the severity, who understand the consequences.”

Other Republicans, however, have been vocal in their opposition to the repeal. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) accused Democrat co-sponsors of “playing politics with national security in an effort to taint one of President Trump’s biggest national security successes.”

If the bill passes through the House, it will need 60 votes to also pass in the Senate.

President Joe Biden’s White House endorsed the bill on Monday, citing the fact that it “would likely have minimal impact on current military operations.”

“The President is committed to working with the Congress to ensure that outdated authorizations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework appropriate to ensure that we can continue to protect Americans from terrorist threats,” its statement read.

The United States military has been engaged in Iraq, in some form or other, for over 30 years.

