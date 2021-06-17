Limping Victoria’s Secret grounds angels & hires female success icons like Megan Rapinoe & Priyanka Chopra as new faces of brand

Victoria’s Secret, known for selling the male sex fantasy, is doing some radical rebranding. The lingerie retailer is ditching its angels in favor of female empowerment icons, though some doubt it will save its bottom line.

The move, which was revealed on Wednesday in a New York Times article, is presented as an attempt to shed the company’s “dated” approach to selling underwear. It’s grounding its host of “angels” – supermodels in fantasy bras and exotic wings – and is putting forward a team of seven women to represent its new values.

The so-called VS Collective includes US athlete and LGBT activist Megan Rapinoe, Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu, Swiss-American biracial plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and Indian entertainer and rights advocate Priyanka Chopra. They and others on the team will advise the brand, appear in ads and promote Victoria’s Secret on Instagram.

Also on rt.com All about ‘self-love’? Victoria’s Secret jumps on ‘body-positivity’ bandwagon after losing market-share

The goal is to “redefine” what the company considers sexy, leave behind accusations of entrenched corporate “sexism, sizism and ageism” and hopefully reverse the trend of losing market share to other brands, including those that market themselves as being anti-Victoria’s Secret.

The success of the ambitious rebranding campaign, however, is far from certain. The NYT wonders if women “would buy it” and many of its readers seem to concur, citing multiple reasons why. Some say repackaging underwear as an empowerment garment won’t work if the product remains overpriced and of poor quality.

Is part of the rebrand them paying a living wage to workers who make their garments? Because as of now, they use slave labor from people who are incarcerated. — Emily Todebush (@EmilyTodebush) June 16, 2021

Great new representation but the underwear is uncomfortable. No sell. — 🇺🇸DaleWillResist📣 (@awelab1956) June 17, 2021

Others doubt that Victoria’s Secret will ditch its unethical cost-cutting manufacturing practices along with its angels. Presumably, people whose shopping decisions depend on what causes a company promotes also care about issues like slave labor.

OK, but are they going to start making quality garments worthy of their exorbitant Price points? Or they just repackaging the same all crap? — Cielo is Blue (๑╹ᆺ╹) (@cieloisblue2) June 16, 2021

Who TF cares about their advertising! The issue is NOT using organic, sustainable materials, using slave labor.. why don't they spend their money on that. & Get rid of that horrible perfume crap right by the register! Earth doesn't need more chemicals! — Abbey Scott △̶ (@AbbeyScott16) June 16, 2021

Plenty of people simply don’t like the approach, reciting the mantra: ‘go woke, go broke’. There are plenty of examples of how going after some cultural boogeyman like ‘toxic masculinity’ or ‘whiteness’ can result in spectacular backlash instead of a sales boost.

Can’t we just let Models be Models, Athletes be Athletes and Actresses be Actresses? — Jasmin (@jn_arora) June 16, 2021

Yes! Finally! I’ve always dreamt of multimillionaire soccer star Megan Rapinoe in lingerie, lecturing us about how oppressed she is. What a dream come true! 👏 — Ryan Holley (@sandshark222) June 17, 2021

In addition to reinventing itself as a new culturally up-to-date retailer, Victoria’s Secret plans to address some of the long-standing issues with its stock, including providing more sizes and more comfortable clothes, according to the NYT. The stores that survived the Covid-19 culling are to become lighter and brighter and feature mannequins of different shapes and sizes. While thongs and laces will keep their places, the company will expand its product lines, especially in areas like sportswear or maternity clothes.

The appeal of brand reform – at least to investors – is to be tested this summer, when the retailer splits from L Brands and Bath & Body Works and becomes a public company.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!