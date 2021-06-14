Musician Eric Clapton attacked for revealing his own Covid-19 vaccine side effects, concerns for kids

‘Tears in Heaven’ musician Eric Clapton is being accused of discouraging people from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 after he expressed concern about the effects of the inoculations, especially on children.

During a recent chat with Oracle Films, Clapton made his views on the government, Covid-19 vaccines and lockdowns clear, saying he first became “disenchanted and suspicious” with government around the time of Brexit and he began consuming independent media critical of lockdown measures last year when places like the United Kingdom were under strict lockdown orders.

Clapton first began getting backlash for his views on lockdowns after he collaborated with Van Morrison on 2020’s ‘Stand and Deliver’, a Covid-era protest song against overreaching governments.

Clapton said he was labeled a “Trump supporter” after the Morrison collaboration.

“The minute I began to say anything about the lockdown here, and my concerns, I was labeled a Trump supporter,” he said. “I got some pretty heavy feedback.”

Also on rt.com Being a ‘non-racist’ is not enough, the ‘righteous white men’ actor Tom Hanks learns, after daring to write about race issues

On Covid-19 vaccines, Clapton said he got inoculated for the sake of his children, but revealed that he suffered from significant side effects and “was out for the count for about a week” with “agony” and “chronic pain.”

The ‘Cocaine’ singer went on to claim he still feels effects since receiving his second dose of the vaccine, saying he still can’t touch things that are too hot or cold without gloves and struggles with his guitar playing.

Clapton expressed concerns about rushed vaccines, even mentioning at one point infertility as a potential side effect, though there has been no proof that this is caused by any of the vaccines.

“To talk to my daughters about, that they may not be able to have kids, they probably don’t care. That’s one of the risks I take by doing this. They’re going to look at me like, ‘Why don’t you just keep your mouth shut, dad?’” he said.

"My fear about vaccination is what will it do to my children"Eric Clapton had serious side effects after having the covid shot .pic.twitter.com/v97kKfM0qN — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) June 14, 2021

Clapton said his views during the pandemic have practically isolated him from colleagues.

“I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore,” he said.

That pushback extends to critics Clapton doesn’t know, as a clip from his interview expressing concern about Covid-19 vaccines got a wave of attention on Monday, with people attacking Clapton as anti-vaccine, some even getting personal in their attacks, targeting both the musician’s work and using the death of his young son in 1991 to swipe at his views.

Eric Clapton keeps figuring out ways to make me like him less and less… Folks, listen to actual doctors and medical professionals for your medical advise. Listen to musicians for their music. Their opinions on other topics of which they aren’t experts are just that - opinions. — Genesee Johnny (@GeneseeJohnny) June 14, 2021

Big child safety guy, Eric Clapton https://t.co/HlaJhDrEhH — Marc ⛳️👍🏎 (@ethnicohioan) June 14, 2021

As a Covid survivor who is now struggling with some long term effects from a virus I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy- I’d like to say a couple of things to Eric Clapton:1) The vaccine side effects are nothing compared to the virus and it’s long term health impact.2) Bite me — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) June 14, 2021

Clapton was previously labeled a “conspiracy theorist” by critics for a message shared earlier this month when he called his reaction to AstraZeneca's jab “disastrous” and blamed “propaganda” for keeping people from questioning the actual safety of the vaccines.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!