Reporter who exposed secret tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and then-AG Lynch found dead after apparent suicide

An ABC reporter, who in 2016 broke the news of a secret Phoenix airport meeting between ex-president Clinton and Loretta Lynch, who at the time was in charge of investigating his wife, has been found dead.

Christopher Sign, formerly a reporter with ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix, was found dead on Saturday at his residence in Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama. The city police are investigating the 45-year-old veteran reporter’s death as a suicide. Before moving to Phoenix, Sign worked for Birmingham’s ABC 33/40 station and in 2017 he returned to his former place of employment as an evening news co-anchor.

“We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on Chris’ legacy. May his memory be for blessing,” said Sinclair Broadcast Group Vice President and General Manager Eric Land. He expressed the group’s “deepest sympathy” to the family and friends of Sign.

I didn’t know Christopher Sign but I have his old work cell phone.I get texts, calls often from people thinking it’s him. Today I received a text from someone goodbye to him. 😭My condolences to his family, those who knew him. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bygyQ0La6A — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) June 13, 2021

His former colleagues in Arizona were likewise saddened by the news. “Beyond his award-winning reporting, Chris had a welcoming way about him. He truly showed you he cared,” said ABC15 investigative reporter Dave Biscobing.

Sign worked in Phoenix for more than a decade and broke several big stories, including the one about Bill Clinton’s meeting with then-attorney general Loretta Lynch, which happened at Sky Harbor airport. He also authored a book expanding on the story, ‘Secret on the Tarmac’, which was published last year.

Also on rt.com Bill Clinton’s secret meeting with Loretta Lynch sparks suspicions over Hillary email scandal

The June 2016 encounter between the former US president and then-head of the Department of Justice resulted in a major political controversy. Lynch was in charge of a federal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

The Clintons and Lynch all insisted that the short meeting was mostly social and didn’t involve any discussion of the ongoing probe. Nevertheless, under pressure over the perceived impropriety, Lynch announced that she would accept whatever recommendations she receives from the FBI on whether to charge Clinton.

Some argue that the ex-president didn’t really need to spell anything out during his “ambush” of the AG to send a message to then-FBI director James Comey to tilt the outcome of the probe in favor of his influential wife, who at the time was running for the presidency.

Christopher Sign went on Fox recently about the death threats he received after breaking the Clinton tarmac story pic.twitter.com/IbXYnl1LgK — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 13, 2021

Sign’s premature departure and his connection to the Clintons inevitably led some people to look for a conspiracy behind his demise. Haters of the power couple would like to pin a number of deaths on them, including the apparent suicide of billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The man who was cozy with all sort of elites died from an apparent suicide in his prison cell in August 2019, as he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Other journalistic work by Sign included his award-winning coverage of the shooting of two Phoenix police officers and the manhunts for notorious serial killers who terrorized the city. In Alabama, he reported on the Brookwood mine disaster and hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Ivan. During the latter disaster, he and his photographer got trapped during the storm and had to be rescued.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!