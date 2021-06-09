Active shooter situation puts Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on LOCKDOWN

The US military Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas has been placed on lockdown after a report of shots fired into the area where training was going on. The search for shooters is underway.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel,” the base’s Twitter account announced just before 1 pm local time on Wednesday. “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.”

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

About half an hour later, the base issued a statement saying that two suspects fired shots towards the base from outside the Valley High gate on the west side of Lackland, then “ran off.”

San Antonio police and Department of Public Safety troopers cleared the area and were searching for the shooters, while base security set up a perimeter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW