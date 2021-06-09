 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Active shooter situation puts Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on LOCKDOWN
HomeUSA News

Active shooter situation puts Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on LOCKDOWN

9 Jun, 2021 18:15
Get short URL
Active shooter situation puts Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on LOCKDOWN
US Air Force personnel wear masks against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during basic military graduation at the 321st Training Squadron’s Airman Training Complex on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, U.S. April 9, 2020. Picture taken April 9, 2020. © USAF/Johnny Saldivar/Handout via REUTERS
The US military Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas has been placed on lockdown after a report of shots fired into the area where training was going on. The search for shooters is underway.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel,” the base’s Twitter account announced just before 1 pm local time on Wednesday. “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.”

About half an hour later, the base issued a statement saying that two suspects fired shots towards the base from outside the Valley High gate on the west side of Lackland, then “ran off.”

San Antonio police and Department of Public Safety troopers cleared the area and were searching for the shooters, while base security set up a perimeter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies