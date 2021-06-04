MyPillow founder Lindell sues Dominion and Smartmatic, accuses them of using 'lawfare' to crush election fraud claims

While most of the world has moved on from November 2020, Mike "Pillow Guy" Lindell is continuing to re-litigate the results of the presidential election – in some cases, literally.

The MyPillow founder and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is suing Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic in US District Court in Minneapolis, accusing them of waging a "lawfare campaign." According to the lawsuit, Dominion and Smartmatic are "weaponizing the judicial system and the litigation process to silence dissent, unpopular beliefs or facts inconveniently out of line with mainstream groupthink."

Lindell said the companies are trying to suppress evidence showing that voting machines were manipulated to affect results of the November election. He has repeatedly vowed to present evidence of widespread election fraud and has said that Trump will be restored as president by August.

Dominion earlier this year filed defamation lawsuits against Lindell and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over their election-fraud claims. Smartmatic sued Fox News, Giuliani and Powell. Lindell had already countersued Dominion for $1.6 billion, alleging that the firm suppressed his speech and attacked his company.

The latest case, in which Lindell is seeking more than $2 billion, claims that new evidence of fraud and voting-machine vulnerabilities has been discovered since the earlier countersuit was filed. Lindell alleges that Dominion and Smartmatic acted in concert to silence political speech about election fraud.

The lawsuit, which was dated Thursday, alleged that Dominion and Smartmatic used the litigation process "as a bludgeon to suppress and stifle dissent." It added, "Many of their victims lack the resources to fight back and expose the defendants' scheme for what it is – an authoritarian abuse of state power fueled by the virtually unlimited resources from their ideological comrades. But Mike Lindell has the resources and will fight back."

Dominion has sued more than 150 individuals or organizations and has intimidated fraud witnesses, Lindell charged. Both Dominion and Smartmatic have denied that the results from their machines were fraudulent in any way.

A Dominion spokesman told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that Lindell's latest lawsuit is "meritless" and is a "desperate attempt" to distract from the damage that the MyPillow founder continues to cause the voting systems company.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Monday that Trump has been telling people that he expects to be reinstated to the Oval Office by August. Lindell told the Daily Beast on Wednesday that if Trump is using that date, "that is probably because he heard me say it publicly."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in mid-May showed that 61% of Republicans and 19% of independents still believe "strongly" or "somewhat" that the election was stolen from Trump. Even 10% of Democrat respondents agreed with the allegation.

