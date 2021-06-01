 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump expects to get reinstated as president by August, New York Times’ Maggie Haberman claims, sparking storm

1 Jun, 2021 17:04
Donald Trump © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
Maggie Haberman, a CNN analyst and Washington correspondent for the New York Times, sparked controversy on social media after she claimed former President Donald Trump has been telling people he will soon return to the presidency.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” claimed Haberman on Twitter Tuesday, adding that she was “simply sharing the information.”

After another user questioned whether Haberman was referring to “the presidency,” she confirmed.

Though many social media users reacted to the claims with shock and concern, and questioned whether Trump was mentally sound, others accused Haberman of helping to spread the former president’s “propaganda” and “lies.”

“Somebody needs to tell Maggie Haberman that Trump is no longer president & she can stop acting like his personal press secretary & stop reporting his every move or things he’s supposedly telling people,” commented one Twitter user, while another remarked, “Maggie Haberman just needs to move to Mar A Lago already and marry Trump. She speaks for him more than Melania does.”

Others accused Haberman of being “Trump's propaganda mouthpiece,” helping to “foment his ongoing coup,” and amplifying Trump’s message for free,” and even called for the journalist to be banned from Twitter like Trump was in January.

Last weekend, Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared to back a Myanmar-style coup in the United States to reinstate Trump’s presidency. After being asked at a pro-Trump event why a coup like in Myanmar couldn’t happen in the US, Flynn responded, “No reason. It should happen.” He later denied he was calling for a coup.

Many supporters of Trump continue to argue that the results of the 2020 US presidential election, which resulted in a victory for President Joe Biden, were illegitimate and had been rigged. The argument resulted in the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters ahead of Biden’s inauguration, which many Democrats have claimed was an attempted “insurrection.”

Also on rt.com ‘Boldface fabrication’: General Michael Flynn denies he endorsed Myanmar-style coup in America in viral video

