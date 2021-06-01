Forging a path to recovery: Russia’s St. Petersburg Economic Forum to address global challenges of post-pandemic world

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is set to take place on June 2-5, will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development.

The key topic of the forum is “a collective reckoning of the new global economic reality.”

Participants will discuss how the global economy has changed during the pandemic. The business program will consist of sessions on economic recovery and international cooperation, including discussions on Eurasian integration, transformation of global trade, the effectiveness of business during the pandemic, the global energy market, the recovery of the food market, and the sustainability of national healthcare systems.

“The need for open, constructive dialogue is particularly evident today. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all countries across the globe, and has severely restricted international ties. It is vital to work together as we forge a path to recovery,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting letter.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, a large number of guests from China and Germany are expected at SPIEF, as well as delegates from Great Britain, Italy, and France.

In addition, representatives of 50 organizations from Qatar, which is the forum’s guest country this year, are planning to visit St. Petersburg.

The US delegation will be the largest one at the event, with over 200 participants. As noted by Belousov, even in conditions of tough political rhetoric between Moscow and Washington, businesses continue to develop cooperation.

“The harsher the rhetoric and the steeper the sanctions, the more people come to the forum. There’s some kind of consistency in that. Apparently, it is interesting for them to see how we are coping here,” RBC business daily quoted him as saying.

Up to 5,000 people will be attending SPIEF sessions daily, according to Belousov.

