WHO leadership to participate in Russia’s 2021 St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) are to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), according to the event’s organizing committee.

Confirmed WHO participants in the 24th forum, which will be held from June 2 to June 5, include Hans Kluge, its regional director for Europe, and Melita Vujnović, head of the WHO Russia’s office. It is expected that Kluge will make a speech as part of the SPIEF 2021 business program.

“Healthcare has become an integral part and a separate social segment of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum business agenda. Starting from 2019, the Healthy Life Forum has offered themed events across all [convention organizer] Roscongress platforms. Notably, 2020 was no exception: WHO experts regularly participated in online sessions initiated by the foundation,” said Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the organizing committee.



“Naturally, the constant involvement of the World Health Organization leadership, as well as their participation in such large international events, means an opportunity to present their expertise in fighting the pandemic and analyze best practices in global healthcare,” he added.

According to the WHO’s latest forecasts, the pandemic will be over in early 2022. Kluge announced earlier that the world was past the worst-case scenario and restrictions would no longer be needed next year. The SPIEF organizing committee vowed to adhere to strict safety measures at its event to prevent Covid-19 spread.

