WATCH: Homeless man attacks & knocks down female police officer in San Francisco Chinatown, as bystanders rush to help

A homeless man, suspected of vandalizing property and shouting racist slurs in San Francisco Chinatown, has been captured on video attacking an Asian police officer as she approached to detain him.

The incident happened near Portsmouth Square on Friday night, but videos of the scuffle shared online on Sunday show how the incident unfolded, as a female officer attempted to detain a heavily-built male suspect without any backup.

At first the man seems to be cooperating, but as the officer approaches, pulling on her gloves, he suddenly turns around and grabs her. After struggling for several seconds, he easily pins her down to the ground.

Multiple bystanders rushed to help the officer, and it took as many as four people to subdue the suspect, before the backup arrived roughly a minute later.

The officer was injured and transported to the local hospital, but her wounds were non-life threatening, according to local media reports.

UPDATE: Less than 2 hours before allegedly attacking @SFPD officer, which resulted in ambulance being called for her, the suspect reportedly had damaged teens’ rental scooters, and officers told him to leave the area, witnesses say pic.twitter.com/hUDFknUlcK — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 30, 2021

The suspect has not been identified, but according to witnesses, he was a homeless man who had been vandalizing rental scooters and yelling racial slurs at Asian passers-by earlier in the day. After receiving a warning from police he refused to leave the area, and attacked the officer when approached again several hours later.

Also on rt.com The progressive haven of San Francisco is now a haven for shoplifters, thieves and drug addicts

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!