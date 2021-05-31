 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Homeless man attacks & knocks down female police officer in San Francisco Chinatown, as bystanders rush to help

31 May, 2021 01:02
©  Instagram / @the_asian_dawn
A homeless man, suspected of vandalizing property and shouting racist slurs in San Francisco Chinatown, has been captured on video attacking an Asian police officer as she approached to detain him.

The incident happened near Portsmouth Square on Friday night, but videos of the scuffle shared online on Sunday show how the incident unfolded, as a female officer attempted to detain a heavily-built male suspect without any backup.

At first the man seems to be cooperating, but as the officer approaches, pulling on her gloves, he suddenly turns around and grabs her. After struggling for several seconds, he easily pins her down to the ground.

Multiple bystanders rushed to help the officer, and it took as many as four people to subdue the suspect, before the backup arrived roughly a minute later.

The officer was injured and transported to the local hospital, but her wounds were non-life threatening, according to local media reports.

The suspect has not been identified, but according to witnesses, he was a homeless man who had been vandalizing rental scooters and yelling racial slurs at Asian passers-by earlier in the day. After receiving a warning from police he refused to leave the area, and attacked the officer when approached again several hours later.

