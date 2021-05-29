AMC, other movie theater chains REMOVE mask mandates for vaccinated as critics melt down over ‘liars’ who could break honor system

Movie theater chains AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas have removed their mask mandates for customers vaccinated against Covid-19, sending some critics into a tailspin panic.

“Fully vaccinated people, and also liars, can now go mask-free at theaters,” a headline for the AV Club read.

The much-maligned article targeted people who could potentially lie about their vaccination status and go mask-free in theaters now and “endangering the people around them.”

“If you don’t feel safe, watch something on Netflix,” Tablet Magazine’s Noam Blum tweeted in reaction.

Pieces like this are written by people who want to do everything they used to before covid but still feel covid-levels of safe doing it, and I'm here to tell them that I don't give a crap. If you don't feel safe, watch something on Netflix. https://t.co/e3SHS3znSI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 29, 2021

Others were equally unforgiving.

One thing you learn in econ from actually watching institutions function is that things like the "honor system" often get astonishing compliance rates.You think "oh we need an elaborate system of precise incentives" but actually you don't. pic.twitter.com/Jya8CkWkSL — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) May 29, 2021

Anyway, if you’re worried about COVID, as I was, you should get vaccinated at the earliest possible convenience, as I did, because being vaccinated will handily protect you against the people who foolishly refuse to get vaccinated and it will allow you to return to normal life. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 29, 2021

Plenty of others, however, joined in on the AV Club’s worry and blasted theaters for moving away from mask mandates ahead of the summer blockbuster season.

“I’m never going back,” one user vowed.

“Basically means they knew I – and anyone like me – had no intention of coming back … anytime soon, anyway,” ‘Californication’ actor Evan Handler added.

This is great news! I can't wait to go back to theaters in 2036 https://t.co/1VoxItSngm via @variety — James Silvani (@SilvaniArt) May 29, 2021

Theater chains made clear through their announcements about masks that unvaccinated customers are still being asked to wear masks unless they are consuming food or beverages. Social distancing and cleaning protocols put in place to combat Covid-19 will remain in place.

If mask wearing is mandated by local governments, the theaters made clear that they will follow those rules in their establishments. Employees will remain masked.

The announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updating their health guidelines to state that fully vaccinated people do not need to social distance or wear masks in public.

Movie theaters across the US have slowly been reopening, many with reduced capacity limits, and many long-delayed films are finally hitting the big screens this summer, such as Disney’s ‘Cruella’ and Lionsgate’s ‘A Quiet Place: Part II,’ both of which released in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Multiple studios took part in an event entitled ‘the big screen is back’ this week, with executives, actors, and directors previewing some of the summer’s big releases at an AMC theater in Los Angeles.

“Being in a big, dark room with strangers – screaming and laughing and experiencing the power of that – is a human, natural need,” ‘Star Wars’ director JJ Abrams said at the event. “I think it’s going to come back in a pretty roaring way.”

