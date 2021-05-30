‘Porn literacy’ teacher gets new wave of outrage from parents over videos about masturbation shown to first graders in New York

A controversial ‘health and wellness’ teacher is back in the spotlight, with parents and critics outraged over ‘educational’ videos on masturbation and consent being shown to first graders.

Justine Ang Fonte, who has said on her website that she has “reveled in disrupting health education for 10 years,” previously triggered parents after details from a “porn literacy” class for students at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York went public.

She is now the center of attention once again for her work at a similarly expensive New York school, Dalton, which costs over $50,000 a year to attend. Her sex education work there includes teaching six-year-olds about consent and masturbation.

Parents had previously complained about Fonte’s teachings, but were told they had “misinterpreted” her class. Reports of Fonte’s separate “porn literacy” class have renewed outrage over her Dalton teachings.

One video used by Fonte, which was obtained by the New York Post, includes cartoon kids asking about things like masturbation.

“Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air?” a little boy asks in the cartoon, later adding that he touches himself “because it feels good.”

Similarly, a young girl later inquires about touching her “vulva.”

The school and Fonte have defended the class, saying that the word “masturbation” is never directly used, and children are taught not to touch themselves in public, as well as about consent. Numerous parents, however, argue the class is unneeded for kids so young and aspects of it go too far, like the lessons on consent.

“Literally parents are supposed to say to their kids, May I hug you?” one parent said, according to the Post.

“I’m paying $50,000 to these a**holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?” an unidentified mother added.

Other parents said they were “furious” and Fonte should not be teaching young children, nor had she ever received consent from parents for her “sexually explicit” lessons.

Details about Fonte’s lessons have now angered far more than just parents of Dalton students, with some even arguing her work could be considered pedophilia.

“In my opinion, she should have to register as a sex offender. This is worse than woke – it’s pedophilic,” conservative author Candace Owens tweeted in reaction to the report on Dalton.

Fonte’s previous ‘porn literacy’ class also left people scratching their heads. The lessons included images of partially nude women (some in bondage), as well as discussions on “orgasm gaps” and popular search terms on pornographic websites such as “barely legal” and “anal.”

Dr. William M. Donohue, Columbia’s head of school, eventually sent an email to parents apologizing for the course and ensuring them that it does not “represent our philosophy.”

“It was unfortunate that we did not better inform ourselves of the speaker’s specific content in advance,” he said. “In this case, the speaker did not align with our unique CGPS mission and for this, I apologize.”

