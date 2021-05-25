‘They’re turning the frogs gay!’ Twitter reacts to Kellogg’s gay pride cereal that teaches children to choose their own pronouns

Corporate America’s alliance with LGBT activism has been brought to the breakfast table with the rollout of a new Kellogg’s gay pride cereal that encourages children to choose their own pronouns.

The “Together With Pride” cereal, which went on sale in stores across the US last week, features rainbow-colored hearts “dusted with edible glitter,” according to Kellogg Co. It was produced in collaboration with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). Kellogg’s is donating $3 to the activist group for each box purchased when buyers upload their receipts through a special promotion.

Together With Pride will celebrate that “no matter who you are, who you love or what pronouns you use, you are too awesome to fit into a box,” Kellogg said. GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis added that the cereal will create opportunities for families to “have conversations about the importance of acceptance, compassion and understanding,” especially regarding “LGBTQ+” children.

The campaign was mocked on social media, with many users questioning what had become of their favorite Kellogg cartoon characters, such as “Dig’em Frog,” the mascot for Honey Smacks. “They're turning the frogs gay,” said a commenter with the account name “Alex Jones was right.” The post alluded to Jones, a right-wing radio host who was ridiculed for a rant in which he claimed that frogs were being turned gay by chemicals in the water.

Openly gay talk show host Dave Rubin quipped: “I had no idea that Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam were dating.”

Toucan Sam, the mascot for Froot Loops, is featured on the side of the Together with Pride box, where fans can fill in their own pronouns. The opening tab at the top of the box says, “Lift here to open your heart.” Below that is another label for filling in pronouns.

The Kellogg-GLAAD venture is one in a long line of gay-themed marketing ploys that major corporations are deploying as they gear up virtue-signaling campaigns for Pride Month in June. For instance, Mars Inc. has introduced a Pride-themed version of its Skittles candy, with the colors removed from its rainbow packaging and a note saying, “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.” And Danish toymaker Lego introduced a buildable model featuring a rainbow backdrop and 11 figurines, each with their own hair style, to match each color.

