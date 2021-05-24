‘Shameful fearmongering’? LGBTQ+ activists blast 60 Minutes for segment on trans youths featuring people who have detransitioned

LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD has slammed ‘60 Minutes’ over a “fearmongering” segment presenting people who have ‘detransitioned’ and questioning whether youth are rushed into medical procedures.

The segment in question looked at multiple US states seeking to prohibit minors from receiving transgender-related health care, including puberty blockers, testosterone, estrogen, or surgeries related to their transition.

“Tonight @60Minutes @LesleyRStahl aired a shameful segment fearmongering about trans youth. Parents of trans youth could walk away with the false belief that young people are being rushed into medical transition,” GLAAD wrote following the segment that aired on Sunday.

As the piece noted, every major medical association supports affirming, age-appropriate care for trans youth and the guidelines for that care are safe and well-established. And yet, the majority of the story was devoted to "raising concerns" about youth accessing that care. (2/7) — GLAAD (@glaad) May 24, 2021

The group said the majority of the ‘60 Minutes’ story was “devoted to ‘raising concerns’ about youths” accessing such healthcare.

Psychologist Dr. Laura Edwards Leeper was interviewed during the segment about her work helping teenagers and young adults successfully transition after a “comprehensive assessment” and she raised concerns about healthcare professionals accepting young people claiming to be transgender “too readily.”

Leeper said she and other colleagues fear that some transitioning processes are happening too quickly and those taking issue with this are “afraid to speak up.”

“We’re afraid of not being seen as being affirming or being supportive of these young people or doing something to hurt the trans community,” she said.

As the field of transgender care grows and clinics pop up to meet demand, are professional guidelines being followed to assure patients are carefully assessed before receiving hormone treatment and surgery? We asked psychologist Dr. Laura Edwards-Leeper: https://t.co/zpbz3XXPlipic.twitter.com/tfUfS728b8 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 23, 2021

Another interview critics took issue with featured Grace Lidinsky-Smith, who began a full gender transition in her 20s only to later detransition less than a year later.

“I can’t believe that I transitioned and detransitioned, including hormones and surgery, in the course of, like, less than one year,” she said. “It’s completely crazy.”

GLAAD seemed to blast Lidinsky-Smith’s involvement with the CBS story, saying the network failed to “disclose that a person profiled in the story is the president of a group that actively seeks to limit affirming transition-related healthcare."

Lidinsky-Smith is the president of the Gender Consumer Advocacy Network, which “aims to empower consumers to make the best decisions possible when starting or stopping gender care services.”

One of the organizers for the group pushed back against GLAAD’s description of them.

“Hi @glaad I am one of the initial organizers of @officialGCCAN and this is not and has never been a goal of @officialGCCAN. Please correct this immediately,” Carey Maria tweeted.

Four other people who had detransitioned were also interviewed.

60 Minutes highlights transgender people who have decided to de-transition and I’m sure it won’t be seen as controversial in the least. pic.twitter.com/vetbQFe3Oo — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 24, 2021

Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David raised concern with the focus on people who have regretted transitioning in a ‘60 Minutes Overtime’ segment.

“Bringing a story to light about detransitioning without talking about the vast majority of ppl who positively transition would cause concern because it sends a message,” he said. “We need to also elevate the positive stories who successfully transition.”

Others similarly targeted the segment, including American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer Chase Strangio.

.@60Minutes, Lesley Stahl, Alexandra Poolos, and Collette Richards knew exactly the harm they were causing with last night’s segment. They knew it was the wrong moment and a dangerous, unaccountable and limited angle. But they did it anyway. That’s on all of you. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) May 24, 2021

“Giving airtime now to young people who are ‘detransitioning’ while the whole trans community is under attack is rather like running a segment on Asian Americans who believe calling it the ‘China Virus’ is perfectly fine. Did you think this through, @60Minutes?” ‘Star Trek’ actor and liberal activist George Takei added.

Giving airtime now to young people who are "detransitioning" while the whole trans community is under attack is rather like running a segment on Asian Americans who believe calling it the "China Virus" is perfectly fine. Did you think this through, @60Minutes? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2021

Others praised the segment as “fair” journalism highlighting a “serious problem.”

This is a serious problem. And kudos to @60Minutes for responsibly handling it.Transitioning is a reasonable process for some...but it is a serious, difficult decision, and teens can't make this decision on their own. https://t.co/Uuc9nGRnz3 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2021

Detransitioners’ stories need to be heard. Thank you @LesleyRStahl@60Minuteshttps://t.co/DNy2UbOSBx — ‘The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast’ is on all platforms (@DrDebraSoh) May 24, 2021

“GLAAD wants the truth concealed,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted in his defense of the story.

60 Minutes showed interviews with young people who transitioned and felt they did not receive anything close to a responsible level of medical care before being given life-altering hormones and surgeries. There was zero malice to it. GLAAD wants the truth concealed: https://t.co/JuVKPizK3s — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 24, 2021

