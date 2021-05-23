Kevin Spacey lands 1st movie role after MeToo scandal halted his career in 2017

Kevin Spacey has been cast in Franco Nero’s upcoming movie, the filmmaker has confirmed. It will be the actor’s first gig since his career came to a standstill in 2017 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie,” he said.

The film, titled ‘L’uomo Che Disegno Dio’ (‘The Man Who Drew God’), will be shot in Italy and will feature Nero’s wife, Vanessa Redgrave.

According to the Telegraph, Spacey is slated to portray a detective investigating claims of pedophilia brought against a blind artist.

Spacey, previously one of Hollywood’s A-listers, saw his prolific career collapse in late 2017 after several men accused the celebrated actor of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. The allegations, some of which revolved around events that supposedly happened in the 1980s, were levelled during the height of the #MeToo movement.

The actor admitted that at times he may have acted inappropriately, but he denied the more serious allegations, such as groping and assault. Spacey also came out as gay in response to the controversy.

Spacey has not appeared on the big screen or in TV shows since 2018. He was axed from the hit political drama series ‘House of Cards’, where his iconic character Frank Underwood was killed off. In an unprecedented move, filmmaker Ridley Scott completely removed Spacey from his 2017 thriller ‘All the Money in the World’ during post-production, replacing the beleaguered actor with Christopher Plummer and reshooting his scenes. The role eventually earned Plummer an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Spacey’s last film to date, ‘Billionaire Boys Club’, which came out in 2018, earned just $618 from a total of 11 theaters across the US during its opening week, according to Hollywood Reporter.

