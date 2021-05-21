6-year-old dies in California road rage shooting, gunman at large

A six-year-old boy has died after a shooting on a freeway in Orange County, California. The specifics of the shooting are still unclear, however.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the shooting took place on Friday morning, and the gunman is at large. Witnesses told local media CBSLA that the mother of the child pulled her vehicle to the side of the road and said her son had been shot.

Officers responded to a report of a shooter on Freeway 55 and found the boy, who was taken to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Officials later confirmed that the boy had passed and described the shooting as an “apparent isolated road-rage incident.” The mother was not injured.

CHP said the child was sitting in a booster seat when he was struck by gunfire.

All lanes northbound on Freeway 55 were shut down as police canvassed the area. No description of the suspect has been given.

Investigators are now walking the 55 freeway north of Chapman Ave, searching for evidence. @cbslapic.twitter.com/2XAnp7z1tg — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 21, 2021

Here’s a closer look at the investigators. It looks like there’s a hole in the back of the vehicle involved.. bigger than what a BB gun would cause. We’re trying to get more info from CHP right now. @CBSLApic.twitter.com/T6mzNdt3L5 — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) May 21, 2021

There have been dozens of incidents of people shooting BB and pellet guns on Los Angeles freeways in recent weeks, but officials say this new incident is unrelated.

Police have appealed to the public for help in locating the suspect, asking anyone with a dashcam in their vehicle who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

