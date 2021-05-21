NBA star Kwame Brown shocks as he blasts ‘fake woke n****s’ who support Joe Biden, says they’re ‘new version of the KKK’

Former NBA player Kwame Brown has unleashed rage in a new political rant, blasting black and liberal Joe Biden supporters as the “new version of the KKK” who “won't allow independent thought.”

Brown has been making headlines in recent days for his no-holds-barred, freeform videos and interviews, where he has held nothing back when discussing his critics and his beliefs.

The former NBA player, who played for 12 seasons and was a number one round draft pick, really let loose, however, when recently touching on politics.

In the Instagram video, which began recirculating and gaining attention on Thursday, Brown criticizes unnamed Democrats who tried pressuring him into voting for Biden, whom the athlete says doesn’t stand for “black America.”

“What do we have to show for it?” Brown said, as he’s driving, about black Americans voting Democrat.

He then blasted those who shame black people who choose to vote Republican or who move their support away from liberal causes.

“You fake woke negros are the worst, man, you all are the worst thing to the black community…You fake woke n****s won’t allow independent thought because I don’t care who you vote for,” Brown said.

“I ain’t never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain’t ever called anyone a coon or [was] disrespectful, none of that. You motherf**kers…the guys who do that, you all are the new version of the KKK. White folks don’t got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK.”

(Warning: vulgar language):

Former NBA player Kwame Brown on "woke" black Biden voters:- Compares them to the KKK- Says they refuse to allow independent thought- Are the biggest threat to the black communityVideo here: pic.twitter.com/GHhv0HeLk5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 21, 2021

Reaction to Brown’s political outburst was predictably mixed.

“The censorship he speaks about is absolutely true,” activist Yvette Carnell wrote in praise of Brown’s words. “Black voters can’t question Democrats or make demands of Dems without them sending out the Black Gatekeepers to ridicule us as ignorant & smear us as right wingers.”

Others similarly praised or expressed shock over Brown’s criticism of black liberals.

Man, Kwame Brown is going in! They woke up a sleeping giant and he needs to keep stomping on the sellouts and the chatty patty males https://t.co/MegRbIuT5b — Nyhiem Way-El (Lord Abba) 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealMoor) May 20, 2021

I wonder how many people agreeing with Kwame Brown today would’ve called him “MAGA” before the election. 🤔 https://t.co/7XhvtmvfqI — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) May 20, 2021

a glitch in the matrix🤯👇 https://t.co/tVh9MLyd67 — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) May 20, 2021

Some critics did push back, noting the oft-made argument that Biden is better than the “disaster” of Donald Trump, as well as trying to dismiss Brown as a supporter of the former president.

Kwame Brown is one tweet away from saying he voted for Trump and then it’s all going to meltdown. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 21, 2021

Brown’s rant came as a surprise to many, since much of the NBA’s top stars are only aligned with politics when they are supporting left-leaning movements – LeBron James and Black Lives Matter, for instance. Brown has appeared to go against the political grain for quite some time, though.

In videos posted to his YouTube channel in recent months, Brown has defended Donald Trump and even criticized the Black Lives Matter movement for “playing the race card” and not helping on actual issues in black communities.

