CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasted for advising NY gov brother on ‘defiant’ response to sexual harassment allegations in strategy calls

CNN host Chris Cuomo is being blasted over a report that he’d helped advise his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo and senior members of his staff about how to respond to numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

The CNN anchor took part in multiple conference calls with his brother’s top aide, communications team, lawyers, and other advisers, after multiple women, including ex-staffers, came forward with various stories of alleged sexual misconduct and harassment at the hands of the governor, who is now facing multiple other investigations, including one into the reporting of Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes during the pandemic.

Cuomo advised his brother Andrew to take a “defiant position,” according to the Washington Post which cites multiple anonymous sources with knowledge of the strategy calls. Two people present on the call said Cuomo used the term “cancel culture” when talking about the accusations. Andrew would go on to use the same term, one typically employed by conservatives, when denying wrongdoing.

Gov. Cuomo has also faced pushback from activists when addressing his accusations, even being accused recently by critics of trying to redefine sexual harassment by saying that if he made someone “uncomfortable” and it was not his intent to be inappropriate then he is not guilty of harassment.

CNN has acknowledged that their nightly anchor took part in these calls and deemed them “inappropriate.”

“Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo – on air or behind the scenes,” the network said in a statement, adding that Cuomo has admitted he can not be “objective” when reporting on his brother.

“However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges,” they continued, adding that Cuomo will not take part in such calls going forward.

Cuomo, however, is facing no disciplinary action from the network for his political advising.

The CNN host has been blasted on social media for his moonlighting and accused of giving special treatment to his controversial brother.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted that Cuomo “repeatedly used CNN’s airwaves to create hagiography for his own brother at the time his brother was concealing and lying about COVID deaths.”

“Why does CNN think it’s no big deal that Chris Cuomo strategized against at least 7 women publicly accusing the NYS Guv of sex. harassment & assault?” Megyn Kelly added in a tweet.

Some critics noted Cuomo’s history of advising friends on dealing with the media. Recorded phone calls revealed last year that the CNN anchor had rehearsed with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen before media interviews.

Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing or inappropriately touching seven women. The state attorney is currently investigating the allegations. News about the governor’s brother comes on the heels that federal investigators have also now expanded the scope of their investigations by probing whether the Cuomo administration gave priority access to Covid-19 testing early in the pandemic.

